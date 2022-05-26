Oklahoma, evaluating its potential path through the 2022 Big 12 baseball tournament, felt safe in approaching its Wednesday night opener against West Virginia with a smorgasbord of bullpen pitchers, rather than going with one of its normal weekend starters.
Supported by an early grand slam, part of a five-run second inning, the Sooners made that decision look smart, and although West Virginia made things interesting with a pair of ninth-inning home runs, OU persevered with a 6-4 win at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
That set up Oklahoma's second-round matchup against Texas Tech on Thursday while preserving its best arms for that game and a possible winners bracket final on Friday.
WVU dropped into the losers bracket and will face Kansas State in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
OU’s Carson Atwood, making his first start of the season, worked three innings while allowing just one Mountaineer hit. He struck out two and initiated a string of situations in which WVU put runners in scoring position, only to see them stranded. WVU finished the game 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position and 2 for 11 with two out, with both of those hits coming in the ninth inning.
Carson Campbell (3-0) followed with two innings on the hill for the Sooners, and while he allowed three hits, the results on the scoreboard were the same, as West Virginia again failed to push a run across despite putting baserunners in scoring range in both the fourth and fifth.
Meanwhile, WVU starter Jacob Watters never got untracked, allowing two baserunners in the first inning while throwing 18 pitches before the disastrous second. An OU single, followed by two walks that clearly demonstrated his struggles with control, loaded the bases, and Jon Spikerman slapped an RBI single to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead. One batter later, things got worse as Peyton Graham’s smash to deepest center field cleared the wall to give the Sooners a commanding 5-0 advantage.
Watters managed to complete the second inning, but a pair of walks and a wild pitch ended his day without an out in the third. In taking the loss to fall to 3-7 on the season, he gave up six hits and five runs (all earned) and walked five while also tossing a wild pitch. He managed just 31 strikes on 66 pitches (47%).
Carlson Reed had an uneven relief performance but did manage to limit the Sooners to one run on a fourth-inning RBI single in 41/3 innings. He walked four, allowed three hits and hit a batter, but countered with five strikeouts.
Chazz Martinez worked a stress-free three innings for OU, yielding a run on a wild pitch in the eighth but keeping a lid on matters with three strikeouts.
Just when it looked like OU would cruise home, though, WVU made matters interesting. Grant Hussey bombed a towering fly to right for a solo homer off reliever Nicholas Andrews, and when Davis beat out an infield hit, the Sooners went to closer Trevin Michael. He was rudely greeted by JJ Wetherholt, who smashed his first offering over the right-field wall to make it 6-4 and give West Virginia a bit of hope. However, Michael steadied himself to strike out Victor Scott for the final out.
McGwire Holbrook had a pair of hits for the Mountaineers, who left eight runners aboard. Hussey was 2 for 4 with the homer, Davis had a pair of hits in five at-bats, and Wetherholt was also 2 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
West Virginia now faces the difficult task of battling back through the losers bracket. Step one comes just 13 hours after Wednesday’s game was completed. Kansas State The Wildcats lost to Texas Tech 5-3 in Wednesday’s opening round.
SEAMS AND BARRELS
Twice in the first four innings, WVU threw to third from the outfield with no chance to get the advancing OU runner, and both times a trailing OU runner took second. ... Oklahoma’s four pitchers did not walk a batter and had just one wild pitch, while the Mountaineers served up a staggering 11 free passes to go along with a pair of deliveries that went to the backstop. ... West Virginia’s pitchers finished with a shaky 50% strike percentage, finding the zone on just 92 of 184 pitches. ... With just nine baserunners, West Virginia was again unable to get its running game going against the Sooners, as it nabbed just one steal. Austin Davis’ swipe of third was harmless, and constituted just the second WVU steal in four games against OU. ... Five of WVU’s 10 hits came in the last two innings as they mounted their rally.