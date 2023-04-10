MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia ran into early trouble Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark while trying to avoid getting swept by Kansas.
The Mountaineers had an error, a passed ball and two more errors before an out was even recorded in the game -- and all of that came with a true freshman pitcher on the mound.
Robby Porco, WVU’s 6-foot-8, 235-pound righty who was in just his second-ever college start, escaped the inning with just one run allowed, however. The Mountaineers scored five runs in the bottom of the first with the help of poor pitching from the Jayhawks and went on to claim a 12-3 victory in the series finale.
“That was a huge inning,” WVU head coach Randy Mazey said. “That could’ve really spiraled on [Porco]. To get out of that first inning with one run basically saved the game. I say our players don’t panic, but I damn sure did because that was not a great way to start. … The first inning dictated the whole game.”
WVU’s weekend rotation had struggled at times during the recent stretch, but Porco moved into the Sunday starter spot last weekend and has shown potential of what could be a promising career with the Mountaineers.
On Sunday, Porco allowed two runs -- just one earned -- while striking out a career-high 12 batters over six innings. He allowed just three hits and walked one.
“Obviously it’s a big game -- don’t want to get swept,” Porco said. “First Big 12 start for me. I just wanted to make sure that I gave us a chance to win as a team, attacked the zone, minimized walks and stuff like that. I think we did a great job as a team.”
***
Porco’s knowledge of WVU was limited when he was in high school, except for knowing that it was, in fact, a school. His first trip to Morgantown wasn’t even for him, but for his sister, who is two years older.
The family from Warrington, Pennsylvania, which is just north of Philadelphia, had visited Penn State and then Pitt, since Porco’s father, Dave, is from the area. The family was traveling through Morgantown from there on the way to Virginia Tech and decided to stop to see what it was like.
They took a bus tour and visited Oakland Hall, where the 6-foot-8 pitcher now resides in his twin XL bed. He thought the Personal Rapid Transit was cool, although he has to duck to get in and bow his head when he rides.
Porco loved the school. His sister not so much. She’s at Penn State, where WVU will next play on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
That was in 2019 -- the same year WVU hosted regional play in the NCAA Tournament. Porco took a mental note of that.
He was a standout pitcher at Central Bucks-South High, where he struck out 55 batters in 40⅓ innings as a senior. He was a top-500 prospect, according to Perfect Game, and the No. 12 overall in Pennsylvania.
He was always a little bigger than the other kids. His family isn’t extremely tall, he says, but when he was around 2 years old, the doctor projected Porco to be around 6-foot-7. His father grew up playing hockey and baseball, and the son stuck to those, too -- although the basketball coach unsuccessfully tried to recruit him.
His baseball career continued, and with his size, along with proper weight lifting and diet, his pitching speed arrived.
“The velo just kind of came,” Porco said. “It’s always nice to be able to kind of attack and just throw it by people. That’s always been my M.O., and I’ll just keep doing that at this level, I hope.”
He came to a camp at WVU, but says he was sent off to a satellite field and wasn’t looked at. He followed up later, and the Mountaineers expressed interest.
“You don’t have to be a genius on the recruiting trail to see that body and that arm to want to have that guy in your program,” Mazey said. “Those guys are easy to recruit. It’s the guys that don’t stick out -- the good players that not everybody’s on. But he’s a super talented kid and I sure am glad to have him.”
Because much of his recruitment took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, most of it was over the phone or via FaceTime. He came to Morgantown a couple more times, and WVU offered.
“When they offered me, it was a no-brainer,” Porco said. “This was my dream school at that point.”
***
The dream of pitching for WVU quickly turned into a nightmare in his first appearance.
In WVU’s second game of the season, at Georgia Southern, he replaced Blaine Traxel in the sixth inning of what was then a 3-1 game and turned into a 6-2 loss. He walked the first batter he faced, and after a passed ball, was visited on the mound by WVU’s coach. The baserunner was caught stealing, but Porco walked the next two batters, too, before he was pulled. He was handed two earned runs in just ⅓ of an inning.
“I came in on that Saturday game and it did not go well at all,” Porco said. “Maze said ‘Hey, you’ll get your next chance before you know it.’ He texted me that I was starting that following Tuesday or Wednesday, something like that.
“I think I just learned how to keep going. I got knocked down at Georgia Southern, I had plenty of other bad outings, but the more I work and the more I keep going, then good things will happen, like today.”
He started WVU’s mid-week game at Maryland the following Tuesday and rebounded well. He allowed just two runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings to help the Mountaineers to the 8-6 victory.
Since then, he came out of the bullpen seven times leading into Sunday’s matchup with Kansas. He had 18 strikeouts on the season to that point, with a season-high of five in a relief appearance against Minnesota.
With WVU struggling its last two Sunday’s, Mazey went to Porco for the start against Kansas, and the freshman thought his pitches were working before the 3 p.m. Easter game even began.
“In the pen, everything kind of felt good,” Porco said “A little nervous, obviously, but everything was coming out right. I got in the game and they were swinging and missing, which is always a good feeling, gives you a lot of confidence.”
The two strikeouts in the first inning quickly turned to four in the second, then six in the third, and so on, before finally he was finally pulled after the sixth with 12.
“As far as the strikeouts, I knew it was a lot, but I wasn’t really keeping track in my head,” Porco said. “What ended up happening was a lot of changeups were working so well and they kept swinging over it. Once I can throw three pitches for strikes, you get to 0-2 a lot and changeup down was working, so they kept swinging and missing at it. That’s kind of how it racked up so fast.”
Porco’s been throwing those three pitches -- changeup, slider and fastball -- and with his velocity delivering the latter, he’s able to get away with missing spots more than other pitchers, Mazey says.
After the trip to Penn State on Tuesday, the Mountaineers will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a three-game weekend series against Oklahoma State. Mazey says Porco will likely be the Sunday starter again, after impressive performances in his first two college starts.
“It’s really impressive,” Mazey said. “You look back at the guys that have been superstars here -- the Alek Manoahs and Michael Groves -- they weren’t doing that as freshmen. He’s ahead of where those guys were at that stage of their career. It bodes really well for the next couple of years.”