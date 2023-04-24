MORGANTOWN — Landon Wallace and Sam White powered West Virginia’s offense to a 5-4 victory over TCU on Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark with their home runs.
Ellis Garcia hit a go-ahead, three-run shot in Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Horned Frogs. Grant Hussey put an exclamation mark on the series sweep with his three-run blast in the seventh inning of the Mountaineers’ 17-7 run-rule decision Sunday.
Their reward for the big hits?
Some pretzels.
The Mountaineers have recently introduced a homemade home run pretzel chain to build camaraderie in the dugout after players hit dingers. The big flies paved the path for WVU to earn the weekend sweep over the Horned Frogs and helped move the Mountaineers to first in the Big 12 standings and back into several national polls.
“The games that they want to play in the dugout, if they want to have fun playing the game, I’m all about it,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said after Saturday’s win.
Mazey added that he doesn’t pay much attention to those kind of things, but sadi, “The fans, if they want to stack cups up there like they did yesterday, if that’s what makes them have fun, then I’m all about it.
“If you live in this community and you haven’t seen our team play yet, you have no idea what you’re missing. It’s a great atmosphere, it’s a fun team to watch and we’ve gotten to sing ‘Country Roads’ a lot this year. Look — there’s traffic out there right now. Have you ever seen traffic at a West Virginia baseball game? This community is really rallying behind our team right now and it’s really helping us win.”
The chain came into existence April 9, during WVU’s Sunday game against Kansas. The Mountaineers (29-11 overall, 8-4 Big 12) lost the first two games against the Jayhawks, but won 12-3 in the finale with the help of a three-home-run day.
Freshman Robby Porco was putting together a successful first Sunday start of his career — he finished with 12 strikeouts in six innings — and Friday starter Ben Hampton was looking for something to do in the dugout while watching his teammate work.
So he started on the chain.
“It was a Sunday game against Kansas and Porco’s just kind of carving and I got bored for a little bit,” Hampton said Saturday. “I did it when I was younger. I would always stick the pretzels together and make a little chain, but never a full chain that connected all together.
“I did it and when I finished it up, someone’s like, ‘Let’s do it as our home run chain.’ It managed to stay together now, I think, for two weeks. I don’t know how it’s still together. Maybe it’s the mold holding it together, but it’s still there.”
White called the construction process “super impressive,” but the freshman infielder added that it had to be “a pitcher-only thing.”
“You break just a little corner piece off, then you lick all four of the edges and stick it together and hold it for about 30 seconds,” Hampton said. “Then it’ll stick pretty good.”
Not all pitchers were in the know, however.
Somebody should let 6-foot-4 junior righty Carlson Reed, who entered in a jam during the seventh inning Friday and helped preserve the win, in on how it came about.
“Honestly, I don’t know much about it,” Reed said. “I don’t know who really made it, but I definitely almost ate some of it.”
It didn’t make the Mountaineers’ road trips to Penn State, Oklahoma State or Pittsburgh, but was back for Friday’s game. Wallace became the first to wear the pretzel chain that night with his no-doubt, two-run shot to left-center in the first inning — pretty fitting, since he hit two long balls the day it was made.
“I’m going to be honest — I totally forgot we had the pretzel necklace. I’m surprised it survived the two weeks we were gone,” Wallace said. “It was pretty cool to put it back on again just like last time against Kansas. It was really nice.”
White was the second to sport the twists. His three-run homer to right-center gave the Mountaineers enough offense to earn the win in the series opener.
“You’ve got to be as gentle as possible,” White said. “Ben Hampton spent I don’t know how long making that thing, so you have to not break it. That’s the only rule.”
Garcia hit the eventual game-winning home run to cap off WVU’s six-run sixth inning Saturday. After whiffing on two bunt attempts, the freshman battled back in the count and put a 2-2 pitch over the left-field wall.
Hussey hit a three-run home run to right-center as part of a six-run seventh inning Sunday that helped the Mountaineers walk off early with a run-rule victory — and series sweep — against the Horned Frogs.
WVU, which set a program record for highest series attendance with 9,152 people at the weekend’s games, has hit 51 home runs as a team this season and 18 against Big 12 teams. Both marks rank sixth in the league.
Hussey and Caleb McNeely lead the team with nine each, JJ Wetherholt has eight, Wallace has seven and 12 Mountaineers total have hit one out.
“Hussey had 11 last year, so you kind of expect him to be around there,” Mazey said Sunday. “McNeely and Wallace are two of the guys who are new to the program. You have no idea what you’re going to get out of those guys as far as home run production, and you’ve got Garcia and Sam White that are freshman and you never know how that’s going to go.
“Going into the season I wouldn’t say we’re a power team, but it sure is nice. My favorite play used to be a three-run homer, but now it’s a grand slam. Hussey hit a three-run homer and White did Friday and Garcia did Saturday. That’s just a crushing blow to score three runs with one pitch.”
WVU next game is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark in a nonconference game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat the Mountaineers 11-6 on April 11 in University Park, Pennsylvania. WVU will follow with a three-game weekend series in Waco, Texas, against Baylor.