Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia pretzel chain
Buy Now

West Virginia shortstop Tevin Tucker tries on the team’s celebratory home run pretzel chain prior to the team’s 17-7, seven-inning win over TCU on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

 Jared MacDonald | HD Media

MORGANTOWN — Landon Wallace and Sam White powered West Virginia’s offense to a 5-4 victory over TCU on Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark with their home runs.

Ellis Garcia hit a go-ahead, three-run shot in Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Horned Frogs. Grant Hussey put an exclamation mark on the series sweep with his three-run blast in the seventh inning of the Mountaineers’ 17-7 run-rule decision Sunday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags