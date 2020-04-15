When it was announced that the NCAA would give spring sport athletes another season of eligibility — making up for the season they lost this spring to the coronavirus pandemic — thoughts quickly went to college baseball teams. How would they manage their rosters now that seniors can come back for an extra year and every player has an extra year to work with?
As West Virginia University coach Randy Mazey said during a Wednesday video conference, constant roster management is a way of life in his sport.
“Your question was, ‘Have we started to think about it?’” he said. “That’s all we think about. As baseball coaches with the draft and not knowing what your team looks like, we’re in the business of managing rosters. As soon as it all went down and that seniors could come back, we had our coaches meetings, got together and figured out how to pull it off.”
What Mazey and many of his counterparts have found is that the NCAA ruling added another layer of challenges to an already challenging process. The decision was good for the seniors, he said, but it’s more for coaches to wade through.
Mazey has three seniors — pitcher/outfielder Braden Zarbnisky, infielder Kevin Brophy and pitcher Dillon Meadows — who can return. Mazey said Wednesday none of them have made a final decision yet.
“They all want to come back and are excited to come back, but they’re all guys who could potentially sign free agent contracts if things fall into place,” he said. “I’d love to have all three of them back.”
How the 2020 Major League Baseball draft is designed also could play a part. MLB can cut that draft to as few as five rounds if it chooses. That means many signees and current players who could be drafted and sign pro contracts won’t have that chance and would return to the college roster.
There is short-term relief. The NCAA will overlook roster and scholarship limits for the next season. But Mazey said that for many college baseball programs, the upcoming season is not the issue. It’s the following seasons that will prove difficult.
WVU had at least a dozen freshmen on its 2020 team and expects about that many new freshmen to arrive in the fall. If the 2020 freshmen get their year back, the Mountaineers are looking at a 2021 season with 24 or so freshmen.
“That’s fine when you don’t have a roster limit,” he said. “When they say the roster limit is only good for one year and next year we’re back to a 35-man roster limit and we’ll have 25 or 30 sophomores in one class on a team with a 35-man roster limit, that can’t work.”
Where Mazey has hope for the future is what he heard after the NCAA ruling, that baseball is such a unique entity in college sports, that the association must take a deeper look at college baseball and the issues its programs face.
“I’ve been waiting for 35 years for that to happen, for somebody to take a look at college baseball and look at our challenges we have that other people don’t,” he said.
Among those future concerns is that college baseball is a sport where a professional draft can pick teams’ signees and that team can lose that signee before he ever plays an inning for his university. Mazey has been disappointed in how much has been taken from college baseball through the years. He hopes the current situation will allow the NCAA to realize it should give some things back.
“Since I’ve been involved in college baseball the last 30 years, it’s been no-no-no, cut-cut-cut, from 13 [scholarships] to 11.7,” Mazey said. “We’ve cut games, limited the number of kids you can have on scholarship. We have roster limits. We tried to get a third assistant coach and that didn’t pass.
“Every answer we’ve ever tried to get has been ‘no’ in college baseball,” he continued. “So hopefully one day people will get together and logic will prevail.”