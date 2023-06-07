LEXINGTON, Ky. -- West Virginia baseball coach Randy Mazey believes his Mountaineers had “probably the greatest season in the history of West Virginia baseball” in 2023, and there’s potential next spring could be just as good, if not better.
The Mountaineers could return the bulk of a team that tied the program’s single-season record for wins and brought the first Big 12 title back to West Virginia.
“Really, the only two guys who have exhausted eligibility are Blaine Traxel and Kevin Dowdell,” Mazey said after WVU’s season ended with a 10-0 loss to Kentucky in an elimination game in the NCAA tournament’s Lexington Regional. “So we conceivably could have this whole team back.”
Traxel was WVU’s Saturday starter after transferring from Cal State Northridge. He posted a 7-6 record and a 3.86 ERA and is tied for the lead nationally with five complete games. Dowdell saw limited action as a two-way player.
There’s always the possibility WVU could lose others who decide not to return despite having eligibility remaining or who elect to try the transfer portal. On Monday, Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball reported the Mountaineers’ Friday starter, Ben Hampton, had entered the portal after posting a 5-3 record with a 4.45 ERA in 16 starts this spring.
And others could go to the MLB draft, too. Mazey pointed to relief pitcher Carlson Reed, who had a 2.61 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 38 innings over 25 appearances this year.
“I feel Carlson Reed will be a pretty big draft pick,” Mazey said. “Who knows, but he may have an opportunity to move on.”
Mazey said after the loss in the finale those conversations would take place shortly after the end of the season when the team returns from Lexington, Kentucky.
“In baseball, it happens quick,” he said Sunday. “We'll probably go home tonight and meet with everybody individually tomorrow and talk about future plans and what they've got to do to get better. And spend a little time with each guy and go over strengths, weaknesses and do all that."
The Mountaineers could potentially return the bulk of the lineup, which is highlighted by Big 12 Player of the Year JJ Wetherholt at second base. Starting first baseman Grant Hussey was a sophomore this year, as was Wetherholt, while shortstop Tevin Tucker was a graduate student with eligibility remaining, and Sam White and Ellis Garcia, who split time at third, were both freshmen.
Dayne Leonard, another graduate student, could return behind the plate, and fellow catcher Logan Sauve -- who spent most of the year as the designated hitter -- was just a freshman. Left fielder Landon Wallace and center fielder Braden Barry were both juniors, and McNeely was a redshirt senior in his first year after transferring from the junior college ranks.
Probably the biggest area where the Mountaineers gained experience this spring was on the mound.
Sophomore Grant Siegel and true freshman Robby Porco split the majority of the time as the team’s third weekend starter, while freshmen Maxx Yehl, Carson Estridge and Gavin Van Kempen, redshirt freshman David Hagaman and sophomores Aidan Major and Keegan Allen all saw significant action on the mound. Noah Short, WVU's sidearm situational pitcher out of the bullpen, was a graduate student who also has eligibility left.
The majority of those younger pitchers now have experience playing in NCAA tournament games, too.
“It's good that we got a lot of the freshmen in there -- Maxx Yehl and Porco and those guys. That's going to be tremendous experience for them … in the future to go through this atmosphere and experience it,” Mazey said.
WVU set the program’s single-season wins record with its 40-20 record and claimed a share of the Big 12’s regular-season championship -- its first title since joining the league -- despite struggling down the stretch with losses in seven of its final eight games.
The Mountaineers’ season ended in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA tournament, where they lost their opener against Indiana and beat Ball State in an elimination game before the season came to a close with the loss to host Kentucky.
“This experience that these guys went through could be good for us next year because, like I said, we could have almost this whole team back,” Mazey said. “And the job that my coaches and my staff and everybody have done to assemble this team and to keep this team together and coach this team and go through our team culture -- everybody around me has such a big part in the success that we've had this year.
“I guarantee you my coaches are out there thinking right now how we're going to be better next year. And that's what they do. That's what we said after last year, when we thought we should have got in a regional and didn't. 'OK, let's do what we've got to do to get in one.' That's what we did.
“Today we say, ‘Let's do what we gotta do to win one next year.’ We're going to work to make that happen.”
WETHERHOLT ACADEMICS: WVU sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America first team on Wednesday.
The finance major has a 3.87 GPA and becomes just the fourth player in Mountaineer program history to be named an Academic All-American and the first since 2005.