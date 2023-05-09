GRANVILLE -- If you see Noah Short jogging to the mound from West Virginia’s bullpen, don’t blink or you might miss his outing.
The veteran reliever has embraced his role of picking up some of the most important outs for the Mountaineers in pressure situations before exiting games after throwing a limited number of pitches.
That includes No. 12 WVU’s 9-3 series-clinching victory over Oklahoma on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark, in which he faced just one batter and recorded two outs to help preserve his team’s lead before a lengthy rain delay.
“It’s hard sometimes not touching the mound for a little bit and then coming in for some of the biggest outs of the game,” Short said after Sunday’s win. “As I’ve become older, I’ve learned from teammates before me that have given me some good tips, but it’s just staying locked in and focusing on that one pitch. That could be my last pitch of the day, so executing that to my full effort is definitely the most important part.”
Short, a right-handed graduate student from Scott Depot, has made 18 appearances this season and thrown just 8 2/3 innings, but he’s helped the Mountaineers to a 36-12 overall record and the top of the Big 12 Conference standings with a 13-5 mark. Often brought in during tough situations with runners on base, he’s allowed five earned runs this spring.
In his last 10 outings, he’s hit double-digit pitches thrown only twice. Eleven of the sidewinder’s appearances this season have ended with a single-digit pitch count.
That included Sunday’s game, when he came to the mound in the top of the third after starter Robby Porco had walked a batter and started the next down 2-0.
Short’s first pitch as the rain fell was outside for a ball, but after two called strikes on the outside corner of the plate to bring the count full, Short struck out Oklahoma’s Dakota Harris -- his 10th strikeout of the year -- for the second out of the inning. On the play, Dayne Leonard caught Bryce Madron trying to steal second to end the inning.
“That was probably the biggest play of the game -- the strike-them-out, throw-them-out after falling behind in the count 3-0 to their best hitter,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “To get a double play to end that inning before the rain delay was the biggest play before 2 p.m.”
The game went to the delay, which lasted over three and a half hours, in the bottom half of the inning, and with that, Short’s day was done after four pitches -- a long outing compared to his previous appearance.
In WVU’s 14-2 win over Penn State on April 25 at Monongalia County Ballpark, Short was brought in with two outs in the top of the fourth. The Mountaineers led 4-1, but the Nittany Lions had two runners in scoring position and the tying run at the plate. Short came in and got the one batter he faced to fly out to center on the first -- and only -- pitch he threw.
His season-high for innings pitched is just one, which he’s done twice, and not since beating UNC Greensboro on March 19.
“It’s difficult for you to do unless you accept the fact that that’s your job,” Mazey said. “He accepts the fact that’s his job to come in and get one or two hitters out. That’s all he does.”
Short’s in his fourth season with the program after a standout career at Hurricane High, where he was considered the top right-handed pitcher and fifth-best overall player in the state by Perfect Game.
He redshirted his first year of college at Morehead State and, wanting a change, decided to try out at WVU, where he was encouraged early to change his arm slot. He saw limited action in his first year with the Mountaineers during a 2020 season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Short made a team-high 25 appearances out of the bullpen in 2021 as a redshirt sophomore, striking out 38 batters and posting a 2.51 ERA in 28 2/3 innings. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection last year after throwing 29 2/3 innings in 24 appearances with 33 strikeouts and a 4.25 ERA.
“Noah, he’s a great guy. He cares and he’s one of our leaders,” said WVU shortstop Tevin Tucker, who is in his fifth year with the Mountaineers. “He’s been in the program just about as long as me -- I think I’ve got him beat by a year -- but he’s been around a long time and he’s just a gritty guy, he’s a West Virginia guy and as soon as he came in, he was gritty and tough. That’s just the type of player he is. He’s a great person off the field as well. I expect nothing less from him.”
WVU is scheduled to face Backyard Brawl rival Pitt at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh, before returning home for a three-game conference series against Texas Tech this weekend.