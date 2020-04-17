Jake Carr has covered a lot of ground in the past year.
At this time last April, he was pitching St. Albans into a championship game at the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina during his team’s spring break trip.
Since then, he led the Red Dragons to their second Class AAA state title in three seasons, was selected as the co-player of the year in West Virginia and left for Morgantown, where he became a starting pitcher at WVU.
And not just that, but a successful starter, going 2-1 in four appearances with a 1.52 ERA. Also, he was getting his assignments during the higher-profile weekend games for the Mountaineers (11-5) before their season was halted on March 11 by the coronavirus — all four of his starts came on a Sunday.
Not a bad way for the 5-foot-9, 170-pound freshman left-hander to start his collegiate career, even in a shortened setting. Carr remained confident through it all, saying he really didn’t surprise himself with his strong performance.
“Not really,’’ he said. “I just had to go out there day in and day out and prove myself. That’s what you’ve got to do as an incoming freshman — show the coach that you can do it, that you can do the work. I guess [Randy] Mazey saw something in it.
“Hitters will get themselves out, but you’ve got to make good pitches. That’s all I really had to do. Put good pitches in good spots. Be a finesse pitcher and hit your spots throughout the game and you’ll have success.’’
Carr was able to maintain control of his pitches at WVU, much like he did at St. Albans. As a senior with the Red Dragons, he issued just 14 walks in 63 innings, or about 11/2 per seven-inning game. With the Mountaineers, he had only three bases on balls in 232/3 innings as opposed to a dozen strikeouts.
“It helps a lot,’’ Carr said. “The biggest thing Mazey preaches to us is balance, direction and finish in pitching. Usually the guys who get hitters out have to get ahead. You can’t fall behind. I took that every time I went out and it worked. One game I had 47 strikes out of 61 [pitches].’’
Carr was also able to boost his velocity a bit on his fastball, twice hitting 91 mph in a game after maxing out at 88 mph in high school.
Mazey trusted him enough to work all eight innings on Feb. 23 in a 2-1 loss to Illinois at Myrtle Beach. It was the lone complete game for Carr in his four starts, as he allowed five hits with three K’s and no walks. His lone mistake was a two-run homer to Branden Comia in the fourth.
“It was only 85 pitches,’’ Carr said. “Mazey said he saw that I wasn’t getting tired and I kept my velo up throughout. That was the biggest thing. Mazey pays attention and if he sees you’re getting tired, he’s going to pull you. I guess I wasn’t tired that day.’’
There have been some adjustments for Carr in his indoctrination to college ball.
“Travel definitely takes it out of you,’’ he said. “You get back at 3 o’clock on a Sunday night and have an 8 a.m. class the next day. That’s pretty rough.’’
And of course, there’s the matter of trying to stay in shape while following social distancing guidelines during the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic.
“They gave us some things, workout plans, that should last us into July,’’ Carr said. “I’ve been working out in a buddy’s basement, running a lot up hills, keeping pretty fit. It’s been easy to find a field to throw.
“It’s not been a big, crushing blow. It was something nobody expected. But I just look at it as time to get better. We worked out in the season, but not as much as we did in the fall, less intensity. But we’re starting to pick the intensity back up, working harder. I’m taking it as it comes.’’
No matter what happens next, Carr wants to keep improving and not rest on his decent debut at WVU. He realizes there’s always someone looking to take your spot.
“Definitely,’’ he said. “The job isn’t finished yet. I can’t look at it as being satisfied. I’ve got to keep going and prove myself again because the season’s over. We’ve got new recruits coming in, new faces. It’s going to be a 45-man roster now, so there will be a lot of room. It’s basically open.’’
All levels of college baseball were granted a “coronavirus redshirt’’ season for this year’s seniors, which gives teams expanded rosters next season with basically five classes of players instead of four.