The West Virginia University baseball team’s hot bats stayed hot to snag a second win at the Central Virginia Challenge in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday
The Mountaineers tagged Richmond for 17 hits in a 13-1 win over the Spiders at Pitt Field. WVU (7-4) scored 26 runs over the last two days of the event.
“From the first pitch, we were on the ball today,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “When a couple guys get hits, then other guys feel like they have to keep up by swinging the ball. It was a really good day, not just hitting, but pitching and defense, too. That was our best game of the year, for sure.”
West Virginia opened the game with four runs in the first inning and took off from there. The Mountaineers had six extra-base hits and five players had multi-hit performances.
Austin Davis led the Mountaineers with four hits – all singles – to go along with three runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Paul McIntosh, who was a triple short of hitting for the cycle, finished with three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs, while Matt McCormick went 3 for 5 with three more RBIs.
Jake Carr picked up his second win of the season with a solid six-inning performance. The former St. Albans High standout allowed one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
WVU next hosts Kent State Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and admission is free for all fans.