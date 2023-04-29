Blaine Traxel threw his nation-leading fifth complete game of the year and pitched the No. 18 West Virginia baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Baylor on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.
Traxel allowed six hits and no walks in the nine-inning effort, tallying six strikeouts along the way as the Mountaineers clinched the series win over the Bears — their seventh straight. WVU beat Baylor 5-4 in the series opener Friday.
WVU (32-11 overall, 10-4 Big 12) got the only run it needed on a run-scoring groundout from JJ Wetherholt in the second inning, but tacked on nine more over the final three innings with plenty of help from the Bears.
Wetherholt made it a 2-0 lead with a solo home run in the seventh. He went 3 for 5 with a walk, two runs batted in and two runs scored, and also returned to the field at second base for the first time since suffering an injury at Oklahoma State about two weeks ago.
The Mountaineers scored three runs in the eighth with a walk, hit-by-pitch and balk — all with the bases loaded.
Grant Hussey started a five-run ninth inning with a solo shot to right. Landon Wallace was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and the Mountaineers scored three more on a dropped fly ball hit by Evan Smith to cap off the scoring in the 10-0 win, which extended their lead in the Big 12 standings.
Will Rigney took the loss for Baylor (15-28, 6-14) after allowing a run on three hits and seven walks in four innings. He had five strikeouts.
The Bears used five other pitchers, with each giving up at least one run, although not all were earned.
The series finale is slated to start at noon Sunday in Waco.