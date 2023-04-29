Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Blaine Traxel threw his nation-leading fifth complete game of the year and pitched the No. 18 West Virginia baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Baylor on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.

Traxel allowed six hits and no walks in the nine-inning effort, tallying six strikeouts along the way as the Mountaineers clinched the series win over the Bears — their seventh straight. WVU beat Baylor 5-4 in the series opener Friday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@JMacDonaldSport on

Twitter.

