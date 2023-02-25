The West Virginia baseball team clinched a series win over Arizona by taking down the Wildcats 5-1 on Saturday at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona.
Blaine Traxel picked up the complete-game victory for the Mountaineers (4-2), who have now won four straight games -- including a 6-5, 11-inning affair in the series opener Friday night. Traxel allowed just one earned run on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in the nine-inning performance.
Dayne Leonard drove in two runs for WVU, while Grant Hussey, Tevin Tucker and JJ Wetherholt each recorded an RBI. Wetherholt -- the hero in Friday’s win with a steal of home in the top of the 11th -- posted a three-hit day for the Mountaineers.
Anthony Susac took the loss for Arizona (3-3), allowing four runs on six hits and three walks in 4 1-3 innings. He had four strikeouts. Derek Drees provided 1 2-3 scoreless innings of relief and George Arias Jr. allowed an unearned run in a third of an inning. Eric Orloff and Tony Pluta combined for 2 2-3 scoreless innings on the mound to close out the game.
The Mountaineers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second with a run-scoring double to left-center from Hussey and an RBI single up the middle from Tucker.
Arizona picked up its only run in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice fly to left from Mason White that scored Mac Bingham.
Leonard added to WVU’s lead with a two-run double to left in the fifth and the Mountaineers tacked on its final run in the 5-1 win in the seventh on a ball hit by Wetherholt.
The series finale is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.