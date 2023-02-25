Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU sports web.jpg

The West Virginia baseball team clinched a series win over Arizona by taking down the Wildcats 5-1 on Saturday at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona.

Blaine Traxel picked up the complete-game victory for the Mountaineers (4-2), who have now won four straight games -- including a 6-5, 11-inning affair in the series opener Friday night. Traxel allowed just one earned run on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in the nine-inning performance.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags