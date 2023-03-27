MORGANTOWN -- Blaine Traxel thinks of it like a wiffle ball game when he takes the mound for West Virginia.
And it’s working.
The right-handed pitcher transferred to WVU in the offseason from Cal State Northridge as a graduate student and has used his variety of arm angles and pitches to keep batters off balance early this spring. On Saturday, he moved to 5-1 this season with his fourth complete game in six starts.
“It’s all fun for me,” Traxel said after Saturday’s 7-2 win over Xavier at Monongalia County Ballpark. “Who knows what I get to do after this year playing-wise. I’m just trying to have as much fun as I’m doing it.
"I just think of everything like a wiffle ball game. Whenever I’m playing, I just want to have fun, and if I’m not having fun, there’s no point in doing it."
Traxel allowed just two runs -- both solo homers -- on seven hits and three walks in the nine-inning effort. It was his second straight complete game, and his fourth in the last five starts. The only game during that stretch he didn’t go the distance was in WVU’s 7-2 win over Minnesota on March 11, when he was pulled after eight innings -- and that was just to get the bullpen some work.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Burbank, California, native has thrown four of the six complete games by Big 12 pitchers so far this season. TCU’s Cam Brown and Kansas’ Sam Ireland own the other two. Through Sunday, just five Division I pitchers outside of Traxel have thrown multiple complete games in 2023, and those five each have two -- half as many as WVU’s Saturday starter.
“People these days don’t do what he’s doing,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said after Saturday’s game. “I watched a documentary on Nolan Ryan last month and that was Nolan’s mentality: 'Don’t you take me out of this game. I came to pitch today.'
“That’s the same way with Traxel. He always comes to me at the end of the eighth inning and says, ‘You’re not taking me out of this game.’ I say, ‘I wasn’t even considering it.’ We’ve been on the same page the whole time.”
The veteran pitcher’s path to this point came almost by accident.
He developed his style at Bishop Alemany High School. His team was preparing to face an opponent that struggled with a sidearm pitcher in a previous game, and his head coach asked if he could throw like that. Traxel told him he had no problem trying.
“That was the first game he ever threw sidearm and he beat them and became a sidearm pitcher and thought, ‘This might be my ticket to college baseball,’” Mazey said. “He became a sidearm pitcher and went to college as a sidearmer. When he got there, to college, he realized, ‘Well, the sidearm thing’s OK, but let me see if I can throw from over the top again.’ Now he throws from all different angles, all different pitches.
“You can’t prepare for a guy like that.”
At Cal State Northridge, Traxel introduced the changes in arm angles in addition to the sidearm style. As a freshman in 2019, he pitched 54 1/3 innings with two starts and finished the year with a 3.64 ERA.
“I kind of got into that role, and after my freshman year started switching up the arm slots and saw a lot more success and just kind of stuck with it,” Traxel said. “I keep things loose and I kind of think I’m playing wiffle ball when I pitch.”
He threw his first collegiate complete game the next year, threw three in 2021 and one in 2022. He finished four years at Cal State Northridge with a 3.43 ERA over 270 1/3 innings, which included 30 starts. He was a 2022 All-Big West Conference first-team selection, after earning second-team honors the year before.
Traxel ended up in Morgantown after Mazey got a heads-up from former WVU pitching coach Dave Serrano, who went on to coach the Matadors.
“At the end of the season, he said, ‘Maze, I got a guy for you. You’re not going to be impressed with how hard he throws or his pitches, but I’m telling you, the guy’s a winner,’” Mazey said. “So we took him and he sure has been. The only reason he doesn’t have six right now is because I took him out twice when I didn’t have to. He could go throw three more innings. It doesn’t matter to him.”
Traxel’s only loss this season came in his first start -- a 6-2 decision at Georgia Southern in WVU’s second game. He threw five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits.
He followed with a complete-game win at Arizona and a complete-game win at VCU, before being pulled early in the win over Minnesota. He added his third complete-game victory in the Mountaineers’ 4-1 win at UNC Greensboro, before Saturday’s game against Xavier.
Traxel has helped WVU to an 18-6 start and a No. 24 national ranking leading into Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Marshall at Monongalia County Ballpark.
“It’s super funky when you see him,” said WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt, who leads the Big 12 with a .455 batting average. “He’ll throw almost submarine, he’ll throw sidearm, he’ll throw over the top and he’s got enough velocity to get you. I think he hit, like, 87 [mph] today, which obviously isn’t crazy, but when he’s throwing sidearm and changeups and sliders, that’ll get you. It can speed you up. It’s awesome knowing we have him and you can always count on him.”
Traxel’s 2.02 ERA ranks fourth in the Big 12, while his five wins and 49 innings pitched lead the conference. While not overpowering batters, he has nevertheless recorded 38 strikeouts, which is fifth in the Big 12.
But, according to Traxel, maybe his most impressive feat so far this spring has been persuading his skipper to keep him in for the ninth inning.
“He’s a tough guy to convince,” Traxel said. “We kind of know that and I know that. In years past, I’ve been able to convince my other coaches. He’s a little bit of a stickler, so I kind of try to beat him to what he’s going to say and I just let him know nobody’s finishing the game but me and let him know my confidence is there and I want the ball.
"If a guy’s doing that, it’s pretty tough to take him out of the game if he wants that situation.”