MORGANTOWN — Blaine Traxel delivered another solid start, JJ Wetherholt’s bat stayed hot and West Virginia took down Xavier 7-2 on a windy Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark to clinch a series win.

Traxel threw his fourth complete game of the season, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks with seven strikeouts to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

