MORGANTOWN — Blaine Traxel delivered another solid start, JJ Wetherholt’s bat stayed hot and West Virginia took down Xavier 7-2 on a windy Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark to clinch a series win.
Traxel threw his fourth complete game of the season, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks with seven strikeouts to improve to 5-1 on the season.
“Something I try to take pride in is getting better as we go,” Traxel said. “The more adversity and runners on base, tough situations, is kind of where I thrive. You’ve got to like those situations if you’re a starting pitcher that wants to throw late in games.”
The last five times the righty that came to WVU (18-5) via the transfer portal from Cal State Northridge has taken the mound, he’s finished what he’s started four times. In the one game he didn’t finish during that stretch, he was pulled after eight innings with a 7-2 lead.
“He only threw, like, 110 pitches. That’s like taking a day off for him,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “Somebody asked me if I was pitch counting. I said, ‘I could care less about his pitch count.’
“That guy, he gets better as he goes. He’s a better pitcher at pitch 100 than he is at pitch one. When he pitches a game, he wants to pitch the game, which is pretty cool.”
Wetherholt, who had the walk-off hit in West Virginia’s 5-4 win over the Musketeers (10-12) on Friday in the series opener, went 4 for 5 from the leadoff spot with a double, a three-run homer that broke the game open and three runs scored from the leadoff spot.
The sophomore second baseman entered the day hitting .456 with hits in all but one game this season.
Braden Barry drove in a pair of runs in his 2-for-4 day that included a solo homer, and Dayne Leonard and Ellis Garcia each posted multi-hit days with an RBI.
Wetherholt led off the Mountaineers in the first with a single and later scored on a double to left-center from Dayne Leonard that gave WVU the quick 1-0 lead.
Tyler DeMartino evened the game in the fourth with a solo shot to left-center, but Garcia quickly responded by sending the first pitch WVU saw in the bottom half of the inning over the wall in left to make it 2-1.
Garrett Schultz tied the game back up in the seventh with another solo home run, but again the Mountaineers responded.
Barry put WVU ahead with a single that scored Wetherholt, who had doubled high off the wall in left-center, and the Mountaineers added to their lead from there with some flair.
Wetherholt got hold of one, this time launching it above the wall for a three-run home run to give the Mountaineers some insurance. Barry followed with a homer of his own on the next pitch to make it 7-2, and from there, Traxel closed out the complete-game victory.
“It was actually really funny just because after I hit that, obviously the emotions are high and everyone’s going crazy and he hit it on the first pitch,” Wetherholt said. “I don’t know how many people saw it. It kind of just happened. We looked up and there he was running around the bases.
“I didn’t really notice it, but that was a great swing, too. It’s awesome and it’s really cool when you go back-to-back.”
The win was the third in a row for WVU, the 12th in the last 13 games and the 500th of Mazey’s coaching career.
Brant Alazaus took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk in 6 ⅔ innings. He struck out four. Jonathan Kelly was unable to retire any of the three batters he faced in relief, and Clay Schwaner allowed four runs on three hits and a walk in 1 ⅓ innings.
The finale of the three-game series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark.