MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia shortstop Tevin Tucker has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
In a win over Pitt at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and a three-game series sweep against TCU this weekend at Monongalia County Ballpark, Tucker hit .571 with a double, two RBIs and seven runs scored from the leadoff spot. The graduate student had hits in all four games and finished the week 8 for 14, including a 3 for 4 day in the Backyard Brawl.
He had a .684 on base percentage over the four games, scored at least one run in all of them and stole two bases. He was error-free on 17 chances at shortstop.
Tucker is now fourth in the Big 12 with a .379 batting average and third in the league with his .509 on base percentage. His 15 stolen bases this year are eighth-most in the league.
With the sweep of TCU, WVU moved to 29-11 overall and 8-4 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are now first in the Big 12 standings and moved back into several national polls Monday.
Oklahoma’s Carter Campbell was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Oklahoma State’s Tyler Wulfert was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. The awards are voted on by a five-person media panel.
WVU is scheduled to face Penn State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark in a nonconference mid-week game. The Nittany Lions beat the Mountaineers 11-6 on April 11 in University Park, Pennsylvania. WVU will follow with a three-game weekend series in Waco, Texas, against Baylor.