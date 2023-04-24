Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Xavier West Virginia Baseball

West Virginia’s Tevin Tucker has been named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, an award given to the nation’s most outstanding shortstop.

 Gregory Payan | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia shortstop Tevin Tucker has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

In a win over Pitt at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and a three-game series sweep against TCU this weekend at Monongalia County Ballpark, Tucker hit .571 with a double, two RBIs and seven runs scored from the leadoff spot. The graduate student had hits in all four games and finished the week 8 for 14, including a 3 for 4 day in the Backyard Brawl.

