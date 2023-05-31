Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GRANVILLE -- Tevin Tucker is back in the NCAA Tournament with West Virginia.

The veteran shortstop is the lone holdover from the 2019 WVU team that hosted games at Monongalia County Ballpark in the Morgantown regional, and now he’s ready to provide leadership as the Mountaineers make their first trip back to the NCAA Tournament since then.

