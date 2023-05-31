GRANVILLE -- Tevin Tucker is back in the NCAA Tournament with West Virginia.
The veteran shortstop is the lone holdover from the 2019 WVU team that hosted games at Monongalia County Ballpark in the Morgantown regional, and now he’s ready to provide leadership as the Mountaineers make their first trip back to the NCAA Tournament since then.
WVU will head to Lexington, Kentucky, for the regional round of the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers earned the No. 2 seed in the regional and will open against Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday at Kentucky Proud Park. Kentucky, the No. 12 overall seed, and Ball State are the other two teams in the regional and will face off at noon.
“Really great feeling,” Tucker said after WVU’s team selection show watch party Monday at Monongalia County Ballpark. “Just to be able to be in the tournament is a great feeling. My freshman year we hosted, so we already knew, but this year it just feels good to be back in the tournament since being out a couple years. Just a great feeling overall, just like 2019.”
Tucker is playing the best baseball of his career this spring, too.
He’s third on the team with a .319 batting average and the graduate student has eight doubles, three triples and a home run, along with 21 RBIs and 55 runs scored. He’s posted a .411 slugging percentage and a .467 on-base percentage, batting in the leadoff spot for much of the year. He’s also stolen 19 bases and has a .968 fielding percentage.
Tucker received All-Big 12 honorable mention status and is a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding shortstop.
While strong in the field for much of his career, Tucker’s batting has improved significantly this spring. The Prince George, Virginia, native hadn’t hit over .200 in a season in each of his previous three years -- he missed the 2021 campaign with an injury -- and his best batting average before now came during that 2019 season when WVU made the NCAA Tournament.
“Just kind of working hard, just kind of trusting the process and just staying to it,” Tucker said. “Things wasn’t really going my way early, but if you just keep your head down and keep grinding, they’ll go your way. You’ve just got to continue to work.”
WVU went 38-22 in 2019 when it last made the tournament. After falling to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game, the Mountaineers beat Fordham at Monongalia County Ballpark in the NCAA regionals before the season came to a close with losses to Duke and Texas A&M.
Providing leadership won’t be anything new for Tucker this weekend, though. He’s been doing it all year, according to his teammates and coaches, although the postseason experience could help.
“He’s kind of that guy no matter what the instance is just because he’s been around the longest,” WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt said. “But definitely he’s got regional experience and that definitely heightens that and he’ll be able to keep us calm and let us know what we’re there to do.”
There will be plenty of new aspects for Tucker this weekend. He doesn't know much about Kentucky Proud Park or the teams at the regional, but said he has a friend he grew up with that plays first base for Kentucky, and he’s somewhat familiar with Indiana just because his former WVU teammate Tyler Doanes -- who was part of the 2019 regional team -- transferred there.
There is one possible motivating factor about heading to Lexington, though, Tucker joked.
“Growing up, I was a Louisville fan, so I definitely didn’t like Lexington or Kentucky at all,” he said. “I’m kind of channeling my inner Cardinal here and trying to go out there and get a win.”
The Mountaineers’ run in 2019 ended earlier than they would’ve liked, and after missing the tournament each season since, Tucker will try to provide leadership to get WVU to its first-ever super regional.
“I would just say and let them know it’s still baseball at the end of the day,” Tucker said. “At the end of the day, we’ve just got to do what we do and just play Mountaineer baseball.
"In 2019, I was kind of nervous. I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve never really played postseason baseball,' and it was here. Once you get going, once the game gets going, it’s just baseball. It’s a high venue, but it’s just baseball at the end of the day. Control what you can control and just do your thing.”