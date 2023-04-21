PITTSBURGH -- Randy Mazey joked after picking up his 500th career win in March when his West Virginia baseball team beat Xavier at Monongalia County Ballpark that Tevin Tucker had probably been around for all of those wins.
But this spring, the veteran shortstop is looking a little different, especially at the plate.
Tucker has gotten out of his own head, he said, and is playing the best baseball of his career. He was second on the team with a .368 batting average while continuing his strong play defensively as the captain of the infield leading into this weekend’s Big 12 series against TCU at Monongalia County Ballpark.
“I don’t look at the numbers, but they’re there,” Tucker said Wednesday following WVU’s 9-4 victory over Backyard Brawl rival Pittsburgh at PNC Park. “Like my mom said, I was just in my own way, really, so I’ve just got to trust the process. What’s happening now, I’m just trying to have good ABs, but it’s not shocking to me. I’ve worked hard, so it was just a matter of time.”
Tucker had started all 37 of WVU’s games ahead of Friday’s series opener with the Horned Frogs. His .368 average to that point included 42 hits with five doubles, three triples and a home run. He’s driven in 16 runs, primarily batting from the nine-spot in the lineup most of the year, with 35 runs scored. He has a .497 on base percentage -- his batting average and on-base percentage are second on the team to second baseman JJ Wetherholt’s .451 average and .518 OBP -- and Tucker has added 15 stolen bases on 17 attempts.
Tucker's batting average ranks fourth in the Big 12 and his on-base percentage is third. He’s also continued his solid play defensively with his .958 fielding percentage, and regularly makes difficult plays look routine with his athleticism.
On Wednesday, he was named to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation's most outstanding shortstop by the College Baseball Foundation.
“We talked before the season,” Mazey said, “and I told Tevin, ‘Man, we don’t need you to get hits. We need you to help run this offense. You’re like a point guard on a basketball team. You don’t have to score points in order to help your team win the game. Just leave the situation better after you hit than it was before you hit.’
"If that means moving a guy up, if that means taking a walk -- it’s willing to do whatever it takes, and when you show that willingness for the team, you get rewarded for it and he’s getting rewarded for it.
“A huge difference in our season was when we moved JJ up to the leadoff spot to hit behind Tuck, and then Tuck’s mentality -- and I’m speaking for him now, but I know he’s probably going to say this because I’ve heard him say it -- he said, my job as a hitter is to get JJ to the plate. When you take on that team type of mentality, you get rewarded for your efforts, and that’s what’s happening now.”
Tucker has been a mainstay in the Mountaineers’ lineup since he arrived in Morgantown because of his defensive prowess, but his hitting wasn’t his strong suit -- until this season.
Tucker started all 60 games as a freshman in 2019 and hit .199 on a team that hosted an NCAA Regional, and started all 16 games the following year in a pandemic-shortened spring. He missed the 2021 season due to a preseason injury, and started all 55 of the team’s games last year while hitting .181.
Tucker said he’s improved mentally by not getting in his head and dwelling on mistakes with the next opportunity just an at-bat or ground ball away.
“People are seeing the real Tevin Tucker right now,” Mazey said. “He just has grinded out his whole career, and when he stopped worrying about his batting average, like we talked about, that’s when he started collecting hits. Now he’s the guy I want to see come up to the plate, regardless of the situation.”
Tucker has been an especially tough out over the last handful of games leading into Friday's matchup with the Horned Frogs.
He was 13 of his last 20 in WVU’s last five games -- a stretch that includes games going 3 for 4, 3 for 3, 4 for 5 and 3 for 4, playing at different ends of the lineup.
Normally in the nine-hole, Tucker moved to the leadoff spot over the last two games prior to the TCU series after Wetherholt suffered an injury last Friday in WVU’s series opener at Oklahoma State. Tucker was 7 for 9 and added a walk from the top spot in those two games. Wetherholt is listed as day-to-day.
“I’m still just trying to get on any way I can for the team,” Tucker said. “If I can get on, that just helps for the team, so any way I can get on -- walk, hit, hit by pitch, bunt, anything. It didn’t really change anything. I’m just trying to have a good AB and pass it to the next guy.”
Tucker said his focus is winning the next game -- the one he calls the most important -- and getting regional action back to Monongalia County Ballpark for the first time since he was a freshman. The Mountaineers held a 26-11 overall record and 5-4 mark in Big 12 play leading into this weekend's series against TCU.
He said this team has similar camaraderie to that group, but one thing different is his offensive numbers.
He’s not letting that change what he does on the diamond, though.
“I know what I came from, so I just realize I have to keep going every day," Tucker said. "I haven’t done anything, honestly, so I’ve just got to keep working hard, keep trusting and keep believing in myself and my team.”