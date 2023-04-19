Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Xavier West Virginia Baseball

West Virginia's Tevin Tucker #2 in action against Xavier during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia shortstop Tevin Tucker and pitcher Blaine Traxel received midseason recognition on Wednesday.

Tucker was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, an award given to the nation’s most outstanding shortstop, and Traxel was named to the National Pitcher of the Year Watch List by the College Baseball Foundation.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.