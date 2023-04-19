MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia shortstop Tevin Tucker and pitcher Blaine Traxel received midseason recognition on Wednesday.
Tucker was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, an award given to the nation’s most outstanding shortstop, and Traxel was named to the National Pitcher of the Year Watch List by the College Baseball Foundation.
Tucker is one of 101 shortstops on the watch list for the award, which is named after former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace. The graduate student is currently second on the team with a .355 batting average, and he’s in the top 10 in the Big 12 in on-base percentage at .486 and stolen bases with 13. He’s hit five doubles, three triples and a home run, and has driven in 16 runs and scored 33 times himself.
The shortstop is coming off a 10-for-16 week in a game at Penn State and a three-game series at Oklahoma State.
Traxel, a graduate transfer from Cal State Northridge, has become the Mountaineers’ regular Saturday starter. He’s gone 5-3 in nine starts with a 3.34 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 64 ⅔ innings pitched. He leads the country with four complete games.
WVU will face Pitt at PNC Park in Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. Wednesday before returning to Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown for a three-game weekend series against TCU.