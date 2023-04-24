Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Xavier West Virginia Baseball

West Virginia's JJ Wetherholt #27 is seen against Xavier during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia played well without star second baseman JJ Wetherholt, but it certainly didn’t hurt getting him back in a limited capacity Sunday.

After missing five games due to injury, Wetherholt entered WVU’s 17-7, seven-inning win over TCU at Monongalia County Ballpark as a pinch hitter, finishing the day with two hits and four RBIs.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

