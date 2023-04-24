MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia played well without star second baseman JJ Wetherholt, but it certainly didn’t hurt getting him back in a limited capacity Sunday.
After missing five games due to injury, Wetherholt entered WVU’s 17-7, seven-inning win over TCU at Monongalia County Ballpark as a pinch hitter, finishing the day with two hits and four RBIs.
“For me, I’ve never really done that before. That was my first-ever pinch hit appearance, I think,” Wetherholt said. “It was definitely kind of weird, but you just have to set yourself back to the basics. At the end of the day, it’s just you versus the guy on the mound and just hitting, so once you get the situation aspect out of it and just chill out, your instincts take over."
Wetherholt, who is second nationally in batting average at .455, in the top 20 in both hits and on base percentage and was named a midseason All-American, suffered a left hand injury in WVU’s series opener at then-No. 18 Oklahoma State on April 14. His x-rays the next morning came back negative and he had been considered day-to-day since.
The Mountaineers won that game against the Cowboys and again won the next day in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to claim the series, and went 4-1 in his absence. He had been available to pinch run, if needed, in Wednesday’s 9-4 Backyard Brawl win over Pitt at PNC Park, WVU head coach Randy Mazey said after that game, but wasn’t used. He also wasn’t used in WVU’s two wins over TCU to start its most recent Big 12 series.
“It was tough,” Wetherholt said. “Obviously I wanted to play as soon as I was hurt. It felt weird. I know it was weirdest at the home series when we started opening against this team because I’ve never missed a home game. I didn’t even know what to do when we broke it down and people went around the field. I was like, ‘Where do I go?’
“I wanted to get out there as soon as I could, but the actual injury aspect of it, you kind of have to let it chill for a little bit. Our trainer, Steven [Rosier], is doing a great job, so I kind of just trust him and go off of him.”
Wetherholt said Saturday was the first day he was allowed to swing again, and he started off on tee with a tennis ball. Because that felt good, he progressed to baseballs, then to soft toss, then to batting practice and then to seeing pitches off a machine.
Wetherholt said it felt better than expected, and when he tried again Sunday, he felt even better. He was still a game-time decision, and he and Mazey both thought it would be best for him not to start, but the perfect situation arose for him to get back in the game.
The Mountaineers entered the fourth against the Horned Frogs with a 3-1 advantage after already claiming the series, and tacked on an additional four runs with just one out in the inning. With the bases loaded, Wetherholt replaced designated hitter Nick Barone in the lineup.
He fouled off the first pitch he saw, then lined the second to right for a three-run double.
“When I got in there, I wasn’t going in there to walk,” Wetherholt said. “I felt good. My swing felt good. I wanted to get a swing off. He threw me two pretty competitive pitches, I thought, that were over the plate. I put a good swing on the first one, missed it a little bit and then I caught more barrel on it, thankfully.”
He eventually took third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly from Sam White to cap off the eight-run inning.
Wetherholt struck out in his second at bat, but did more damage when he came up again in the seventh. After initially getting down 0-2 in the count, he drove a 1-2 pitch to right that scored Braden Barry and made it a 16-7 Mountaineer lead. He stole third, and with the 10-run rule in effect, helped end the game early when he scored on an infield single from Tevin Tucker.
With the weekend results, the Mountaineers moved into first place in the Big 12 standings with an 8-4 record. They’re 29-11 overall.
They also moved back into several polls, including rankings of No. 18 in the D1Baseball Top 25, No. 17 in the Baseball America Top 25, No. 18 in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division I poll and No. 23 in Perfect Game’s College Top 25.
While he made his mark Sunday, Wetherholt says “we still have a little bit to go” in his rehab.
“I don’t know why swinging feels so good. I actually don’t have pain swinging, which is weird, but I’ll take it,” he said. “The fielding aspect and side of things is what we’ve still got to work on, but just the rehab every day, we were just going off what my body tells me and there was no pressure on needing to play because we’re winning games without me. It was kind of just go as you feel and I felt good, so we just gave it a try.”
WVU is scheduled to face Penn State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark in a nonconference mid-week game. The Nittany Lions beat the Mountaineers 11-6 on April 11 in University Park, Pennsylvania. WVU will follow with a three-game weekend series in Waco, Texas, against Baylor.
Wetherholt’s status for those games are still to be determined.
“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow because that was a pretty big day of swinging for him,” Mazey said. “Don’t know if he’ll be available on Tuesday or not. Just wait and see.”