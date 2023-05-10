PITTSBURGH -- West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt entered Wednesday’s matchup against Pitt leading the nation with a .463 batting average.
That number was even higher after the game.
Wetherholt went 3 for 4, including a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the fifth, to lead the No. 12 Mountaineers to a 9-8 victory over the Panthers at Charles L. Cost Field and a Backyard Brawl season sweep.
“[Sweeping Pitt] means a lot to the fans of West Virginia, I know that,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “It means a lot to our players, it means a lot in the standings right now. There’s a lot riding on these games.
"When the season’s over, you look back and see how many games we won and which ones we didn’t, we’re like, ‘Man, one game would’ve made a difference.’ Every game you win is a really big one. The fact that it’s over Pitt and such a rivalry makes it that much better.”
Wetherholt missed the first meeting WVU (37-12) had with Pitt (21-25) -- a 9-4 win at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on April 19 -- with an injury, and went 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-0, seven-inning win when the two rivals met at Monongalia County Ballpark on May 3.
Back closer to home again, he put on another show.
The Mars, Pennsylvania, native finished Wednesday’s win with a double, home run and walk, posting a pair of RBIs and a run scored. He’s now hitting .470 for the season.
“It was cool. I wanted to do well today,” Wetherholt said. “I actually had a bunch of friends and my family here. I know some of my friends, they don’t really get to come and watch me a lot, but thankfully they were able to, just because it’s close to home and they’re home for the summer. It definitely did mean a little bit more today.”
Caleb McNeely drove in a team-high three runs -- all coming on his second-inning home run. Ellis Garcia added two RBIs and Logan Sauve also drove in a run.
Carson Estridge got the start and settled in after early trouble. He allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk in 4⅓ innings. He struck out three. Noah Short was credited with the win after entering in a jam and recording two outs -- each by strikeout. Carlson Reed was the final of seven WVU pitchers to take the mound. He recorded the save with three strikeouts.
Matthew Fernandez started for Pitt and lasted three innings. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Erubiel Candelario was dealt the loss after giving up six runs on four hits and two walks with a strikeout in 1⅔ innings. Ethan Firoved, Dylan Simmons and Nash Bryan combined to throw the final 4⅓ innings without allowing a run.
The Panthers will host Miami in a three-game ACC series this weekend.
Pitt went ahead in the first inning with a solo homer from Jayden Melendez and added a second run when Kyle Hess beat out the throw on a double play attempt as Noah Martinez scored.
McNeely put the Mountaineers in front for the first time the next inning with a three-run homer to right.
The Panthers tied the game, 3-3, with an RBI single from Justin Acal in the bottom of the fourth, but the Mountaineers exploded for six runs in the fifth and held the lead from there.
Wetherholt hit the go-ahead, two-run homer to right-center after Tevin Tucker placed a leadoff bunt perfectly down the first-base line. Garcia added to the lead with a two-run single and Sauve notched an RBI single before the Mountaineers capped off the inning when Grant Hussey came home on a throw to second on Sauve’s stolen base attempt to make it 9-3.
Pitt attempted a comeback, but came up short. The Panthers scored a pair of runs in the fifth with RBI singles from Martinez and Hess, and got to Kevin Dowdell for three runs in the seventh with a run-scoring single from Hess, a fielder’s choice hit by Funk and a double from Acal that scored Funk.
David Hagaman shut out Pitt in the eighth -- with the help of a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch from Wetherholt in shallow right field. Reed ran into some trouble in the ninth as two Panthers reached, but he struck out Acal to close out the 9-8 victory.
“This was a gritty win, you could say. We had to grind it out,” McNeely said. “We used a lot of pitchers. All the runs that we scored counted, and it’s good for postseason as well.”
WVU will play its final regular-season home games of the spring this weekend. The Mountaineers will welcome Texas Tech to Monongalia County Ballpark for a three-game series, starting with a 6:30 p.m. game Friday.