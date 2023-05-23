MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt and coach Randy Mazey have received the Big 12 Conference’s top honors.
Wetherholt was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and Mazey received Big 12 Coach of the Year recognition, the league announced Tuesday.
The sophomore is the first Mountaineer to earn the Big 12’s Player of the Year award and the third at WVU to receive a conference’s top honor, joining Jarod Rine, who was the Big East Player of the Year in 2003, and Mark Landers, who was the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year in 1994.
Wetherholt is the third Mountaineer player to earn one of the Big 12’s major postseason awards. Harrison Musgrave and Alek Manoah were Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2013 and 2019, respectively.
“Players like JJ don’t come along all that often,” Mazey said Tuesday in a Zoom news conference. “You have good players in 35 years that I’ve coached and you just know they’re good players, but JJ’s a different cat now. He does it all really, really well and is a tremendous kid, tremendous personality, very intelligent, great work ethic, unbelievable baseball player.
“You just know that he’s got a real career in this game and I hope to be one of the first ones sitting in the stadium when he plays his first big league game. It’s just a joy to be around him this year. I’ve never seen a season like he’s had before, and the way he’s gone through it and handled it has been something special.”
Wetherholt ranks second nationally with his .447 batting average entering Wednesday’s Big 12 tournament first-round game against Texas Tech at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and he has the top average among Power Five conference players.
He leads the Big 12 with 92 hits, 35 stolen bases, 65 runs and a .786 slugging percentage. He’s tallied 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 56 RBIs and 162 total bases, and has a .510 on-base percentage.
Wetherholt has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.
“Everybody started talking about him, and kids are kids -- they get on social media and he knows that he was in the race for the batting title in the nation and everybody’s talking about him and interviewing him and he listens to me say how great he is," Mazey said. "To perform in spite of all that surrounding him is what separates the great players."
Mazey coached the Mountaineers to a 39-16 overall record and 15-9 mark in Big 12 play during the regular season. WVU finished in a three-way tie atop the league standings with Texas and Oklahoma State to claim a share of its first conference title since joining the league. It’s WVU's first conference championship since 1996, when it was playing in the Big East.
It’s the second time Mazey has received the award and first since 2019. He’s the third Mountaineer coach to earn two conference Coach of the Year awards, along with Greg Van Zant and Dale Ramsburg.
Wetherholt was joined on the All-Big 12 first team by junior starting pitcher Ben Hampton and junior relief pitcher Carlson Reed. Junior outfielders Landon Wallace and Braden Barry, along with starting pitcher Blaine Traxel, received second-team recognition.
Pitchers David Hagaman and Aidan Major, first baseman Grant Hussey, catcher Dayne Leonard, outfielder Caleb McNeely, designated hitter and backup catcher Logan Sauve and shortstop Tevin Tucker all received All-Big 12 honorable mention status by receiving at least one vote from the league’s coaches.
Reed posted a 1.32 ERA over 34 innings with seven saves. He struck out 53 batters and held opponents to a .203 average. In 14 starts, Hampton went 5-3 with a 4.50 ERA. He had 62 strikeouts in 76 innings, and helped the Mountaineers to a 10-4 record in games he started.
Traxel’s seven wins are second-most in the league, and he threw a nation-leading five complete games in his 14 starts. His 99 2/3 innings pitched also led the country. He recorded a 3.79 ERA and struck out 71 batters.
Wallace, who transferred from Nevada and became WVU’s starting left fielder, hit .322 with 10 homers, 10 doubles, 47 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.
Barry hit .302 with eight homers, 19 doubles, 43 RBIs and 55 runs scored, and the center fielder also stole 21 bases and posted a .991 fielding percentage.
Hagaman, who Mazey said Tuesday will start against Texas Tech, posted a 2.30 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings over 20 appearances out of the bullpen, and Major provided stability in relief as well, especially in Big 12 play, where he had a 2-0 record with a 3.86 ERA in 23 1/3 innings. He struck out 30 Big 12 batters and had 49 total punch outs this spring.
Hussey provided some pop with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs, and finished the regular season hitting .271.
Leonard provided stability behind the plate. He had 43 starts there and started all 55 of WVU’s games. He threw out 45% of base stealers while hitting .263 with three home runs and 12 doubles and scoring 45 runs.
McNeely, WVU’s starting right fielder, hit .299 with 12 homers, 47 RBIs and 45 runs scored.
Sauve batted .260 with three home runs, 19 runs batted in and 29 runs scored. He had a .403 on-base percentage and caught four runners trying to steal in limited action behind the plate.
Tucker’s fifth season with WVU was his best as he hit .326 and finished second on the team behind Wetherholt with a .476 on-base percentage. The veteran shortstop had a homer, eight doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs and 55 runs scored.
Texas' Lucas Gordon was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Oklahoma State's Nolan Schubart and Kansas' Kodey Shojinaga were Co-Freshmen of the Year and Oklahoma State's Tyler Wulfert was Newcomer of the Year.