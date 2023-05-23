Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt and coach Randy Mazey have received the Big 12 Conference’s top honors.

Wetherholt was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and Mazey received Big 12 Coach of the Year recognition, the league announced Tuesday.

