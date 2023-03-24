MORGANTOWN — West Virginia walked off with a win for the second straight game.
JJ Wetherholt scored Tre Keels with a one-out double to left-center in the bottom of the ninth to give the No. 24 Mountaineers a 5-4 victory over Xavier on Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark in the opening matchup of a three-game series.
Wetherholt’s heroics came less than two days after Sam White hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning of WVU’s 6-5 win over Hofstra.
“I was just trying to stay up, stay confident just because my at bat before was pretty rough against that guy, who was the same pitcher,” Wetherholt said. “I kind of knew what the shape of his pitches looked like, so I was just trying to visualize everything and just get a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it.”
WVU (17-5) and Xavier (10-11) were tied 3-3 in the seventh, when the sophomore second baseman stepped to the plate. He had runners on the corners with nobody out after a leadoff double from Kevin Dowdell and a bunt single from Tevin Tucker, but struck out swinging on a pitch out of the zone.
Braden Barry followed with a bunt that scored Dowdell to put the Mountaineers up 4-3 headed to the eighth, where the Musketeers tied the game up with a run-scoring single from Matt McCormick.
Carlson Reed, in his second inning of relief after a solid start from Ben Hampton, escaped some danger in the top of the ninth to keep the game even and set up the walk-off opportunity.
Ellis Garcia hit a pinch-hit single to center to lead off the bottom of the ninth and Keels came in to pinch run, later advancing to second on a wild pitch. Tucker walked, bringing up Wetherholt, who was 2 for 4 in the game to that point after being moved to the leadoff spot in the lineup Friday to try to get him more plate appearances. He was hitting .447 with hits in all but one game this season entering the series.
Wetherholt shot the first pitch he saw the opposite way to left-center and Keels made his way home for the 5-4 win.
“That guy got him the first time, made him look pretty bad, and it’s hard to do that to a really good hitter twice,” WVU head coach Randy Mazey said. “I liked the way that was going right there and the change in the lineup — moving JJ to first and putting Barry behind him — sure worked out because you just want to get him up there as many times as you can.
“The fact that he came up as the leadoff hitter — if he was hitting in the two-hole, he wouldn’t have come up in that situation. That was a pretty big change in the lineup.”
Hampton kept the Mountaineers in the game, throwing the first seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Reed allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks in two innings. He struck out one and was credited with the win.
“[Hampton] was good, man,” Mazey said. “Last time Ben pitched here it was raining and miserable like this and he wasn’t as good. I think that was in his mind, that I can’t let that happen again. He attacked those guys from the first pitch to the last pitch he was out there.
“ … They’re good, and they stood in there against Carlson Reed and did their thing against him, too. That’s two of our best arms they’re scoring runs off of.”
WVU got on the board first with an RBI single from Dowdell in the second, but Xavier quickly tied the game up with a solo home run from Jared Cushing in the top of the next inning.
Landon Wallace hit one of his own in the fourth — a two-run shot off the scoreboard in left-center — to put WVU ahead 3-1. McCormick made it 3-3 with a two-run homer to right in the sixth, setting up the late-inning drama and WVU’s eventual win.
Ethan Bosacker took the loss for Xavier. He allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings. He posted seven strikeouts. Justin Loer allowed one run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 2⅓ innings.
The two teams are scheduled to play the second game of the three-game series Saturday at 4 p.m.