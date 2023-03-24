Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU sports web.jpg

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia walked off with a win for the second straight game.

JJ Wetherholt scored Tre Keels with a one-out double to left-center in the bottom of the ninth to give the No. 24 Mountaineers a 5-4 victory over Xavier on Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark in the opening matchup of a three-game series.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

