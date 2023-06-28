GRANVILLE — Add another first-team All-American accolade to JJ Wetherholt’s resume.
The West Virginia University second baseman received the honor for the sixth time when Baseball America announced its All-American teams Wednesday.
Wetherholt has also been named a first-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the American Baseball Coaches Association, Perfect Game, College Baseball Foundation and Collegiate Baseball News.
He’s the fourth WVU player to receive All-American status by Baseball America and the second to receive first-team recognition, along with Alek Manoah in 2019. He’s the 25th player in program history to be named an All-American, and the Baseball America accolade is the 62nd overall All-American honor in program history. He now has six of WVU’s 15 total first-team awards.
He’s the first Mountaineer to be named a first-team All-American by six different outlets. Manoah received All-American status from five different outlets in 2019.
As part of his stellar sophomore season with the Mountaineers, Wetherholt was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, the NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year, a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Bobby Bragan Award and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.
The Mars, Pennsylvania, product hit .449, the country’s top mark, and added 16 home runs, 24 doubles, 60 RBIs, 67 runs and 36 stolen bases.
Wetherholt is one of just two players nationally this season to produce at least 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases and became the first since 2002 with 35 stolen bases and 40 extra-base hits.