Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Texas Tech at WVU Baseball 051423

West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt was named a first-team All-American by Baseball America on Wednesday, adding to the Mountaineer second baseman’s many accolades for this past season.

 DAVID PENNOCK | Blue Gold News

GRANVILLE — Add another first-team All-American accolade to JJ Wetherholt’s resume.

The West Virginia University second baseman received the honor for the sixth time when Baseball America announced its All-American teams Wednesday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags