West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News, the organization announced Thursday.
The sophomore from Mars, Pennsylvania, already received recognition as the Big 12’s Player of the Year and as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player.
Wetherholt is currently second in the nation with a .443 batting average. He’s hit 22 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs, and tallied 56 RBIs and 66 runs scored. His 94 hits are seventh-most nationally, his 1.81 hits per game are the top mark and he’s reached base in all but two games he’s played in this season. Out of the 52 games he’s played this season, he’s been held hitless in just six of those. He’s also stolen 35 bases for the Mountaineers.
The second baseman led the Mountaineers to a 39-16 overall record in the regular season and a 15-9 mark in Big 12 play, helping the program win a share of its first title since joining the league.
Wetherholt was one of two Big 12 players to receive first-team recognition by the outlet, joining Texas pitcher Lucas Gordon. Texas pitcher Lebarron Johnson was a second-team All-American, while Kansas State pitcher Tyson Neighbors, Oklahoma State second baseman Roc Riggio and Oklahoma State outfielder Nolan Schubart represented the Big 12 on the third team.
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year.
WVU will head to Lexington, Kentucky, for the regional round of the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Mountaineers earned the No. 2 seed in the regional and will open against Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday at Kentucky Proud Park. Kentucky, the No. 12 overall seed, and Ball State are the other two teams in the regional and will face off at noon.