West Virginia Baseball

West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt makes a throw during a college baseball game against Xavier on March 26 in Morgantown.

 Gregory Payan | The Associated Press

West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News, the organization announced Thursday.

The sophomore from Mars, Pennsylvania, already received recognition as the Big 12’s Player of the Year and as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player.

