Recognition continues to roll in for West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt.
The sophomore was the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association District 2 Player of the Year and a finalist for the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award on Friday.
Wetherholt finished his season leading the nation with a .449 batting average. He collected 101 hits, including 24 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. He drove in 60 runs and scored 67. Wetherholt stole 36 bases.
He’s the fourth Mountaineer to be named NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year. Jedd Gyorko claimed the award in 2009 and 2010, Braden Zarbnisky won it in 2017 and Alek Manoah received the honor in 2019.
Other District Players of the Year include Jeremiah Jenkins (District 1, Maine), Jac Caglianone (3, Florida), Rhett Lowder (4, Wake Forest), Brock Vradenburg (5, Michigan State), Max Anderson (6, Nebraska), Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes (7, LSU), Austin Deming (8, BYU) and Alberto Rios (9, Stanford).
Wetherholt is one of four finalists for the BBNCSA, which was open to players from all Division I programs and originally had 51 athletes nominated, plus eight added to the midseason watch list, including Wetherholt. The award is based on performance on the field, academics and personal integrity.
Crews, Florida Atlantic’s Nolan Schanuel and Georgia’s Charlie Condon were the other three finalists for the BBNCSA. The winner will be announced later this month and will be honored at a gala in the fall.
Wetherholt has already been named Big 12 Player of the Year, a Collegiate Baseball News All-American, a College Sports Communicators Academic All-America and a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. He was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, but did not make the cut to be one of three finalists for that award released Wednesday.
TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE: The number of WVU baseball players from the 2023 roster to enter the transfer portal is up to five, according to multiple reports.
Friday starting pitcher Ben Hampton reportedly entered the portal Monday -- the day after the Mountaineers’ season came to a close with a loss to Kentucky in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
Sophomore pitcher Michael Kilker, who made just one appearance this season, announced he would enter the portal prior to the team’s trip to the NCAA Tournament, and sophomore outfielder Evan Smith, freshman outfielder Tre Keels and sophomore pitcher Chris Sleeper have all joined in the portal in recent days.
In 2023, Smith played in 25 games with five starts, and in 35 at-bats hit .171. Keels played in 11 games with just five at-bats after entering as the No. 66 overall prospect in his class by Perfect Game, and Sleeper made five appearances on the mound.