Oklahoma at WVU Baseball 050723

West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt (left) tags out Oklahoma’s Bryce Madron as he attempts to steal second base during a Big 12 baseball game Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

 DAVID PENNOCK | Blue Gold News

Recognition continues to roll in for West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt.

The sophomore was the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association District 2 Player of the Year and a finalist for the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award on Friday.

