MORGANTOWN — The accolades are already starting to come in for JJ Wetherholt.
West Virginia’s second baseman was named a first-team Midseason Perfect Game/Rawlings College Baseball All-American on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore is hitting .462 through WVU’s first 28 games, with 54 hits, 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. He’s driven in 33 runs and scored 36 times. He’s posted a .778 slugging percentage and a .525 on base percentage, and has had at least one hit in all but two games for the 21-7 Mountaineers. He’s tallied 17 multihit games.
Wetherholt has also made a difference in the field with his .985 fielding percentage, as well as on the basepaths with 24 stolen bases on 27 attempts.
“That’s what kind of separates him from all the other guys in the country hitting over .400,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said following the team’s 9-7 win over Marshall last Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark. “He’s got like 24 stolen bases now and he can do things other people can’t do.”
Wetherholt’s 54 hits lead the nation, as do his 1.93 hits per game, while his .462 batting average is fourth nationally and his 24 stolen bases are tied for third. His on-base percentage is 29th nationally, his 23 runs scored are tied for 23rd and his slugging percentage is tied for 31st. The leadoff hitter’s 91 total bases are good for sixth in the country.
He was coming off a strong freshman season in which he hit .308 — he’s already just 10 shy from tying his hit total of 64 last season — and posted 39 RBIs and 51 runs scored. Despite that, he and the rest of the Mountaineers were left off the Preseason Big 12 All-Conference Team.
“You notice that,” Wetherholt said after WVU’s 7-2 home victory over Xavier on March 25. “I had a good freshman year, but it’s not like I did anything too crazy where I’m an automatic pick. Yeah, it would’ve been cool to be on that. I saw it. Maybe I thought I deserved it a little bit — who knows — but I know this year’s what matters.”
While Wetherholt says his goal was to just win as much as possible — he’s helped the Mountaineers to rankings in the D1Baseball Top 25 (24th), the Baseball America Top 25 (19th), the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper rankings (28th), the USA Today Sports baseball coaches poll (24th) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll (25th) — Mazey believes that lack of recognition was cause for some motivation in his sophomore season.
“I guarantee you he noticed it,” Mazey said after the March 25 win over Xavier. “They’re on social media way more than I am. I don’t notice things like that. I don’t keep up with hitting streaks or records or any of that stuff, but I think the kids do.
“That’s a pretty big mistake to try and motivate JJ more than he already is. I’ve always said when they pick the preseason poll, I love being picked last. Give us a reason to be motivated and we’ll play better. I think that’s stuck with him a little bit.”
The Mountaineers are next scheduled to face Marshall at 6 p.m. Wednesday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. WVU will return home this weekend for a three-game series against Kansas, which starts with a 6:30 p.m. game Friday in Morgantown.