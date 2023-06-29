JJ Wetherholt has made the cut for the USA Collegiate National Team.
The West Virginia second baseman made the 31-man roster, becoming the first Mountaineer to ever represent Team USA on the Collegiate National Team.
Wetherholt will be with Team USA for a pair of five-game series with Chinese Taipei and Japan from Friday through July 12 at various locations across North Carolina and South Carolina.
“To me, that’s the highest honor,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said earlier this year after Wetherholt received an invitation to the 2023 Collegiate National Team Training Camp. “I’d love to wear that USA jersey one time in my career. Who wouldn’t? If you’re picked as one of the 60 guys that gets invited to [training camp to] represent your country, I mean, jeez, how do you put that into words? That’s the highest honor there is."
The 20th USA versus Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series will take place from Friday through Tuesday, with games at the National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina and Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
The 44th USA versus Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series will take play July 7-9, with the opening three games at the National Training Complex, and the final two games of the series will be played July 11-12 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark in Charleston, South Carolina.
“I think it’s pretty cool. I’m not sure if [someone from WVU has] ever gotten invited there [to training camp]. I know no one has been actually on the team post-invitation and tryouts, so that’s something I’m really looking forward to,” Wetherholt said earlier this year after receiving the invitation to the training camp.
“It’s pretty cool because hopefully we’ll get a guy almost every year. That’s the goal, if we can become a program where we just continuously get people down there and get the recognition worldwide like that."
Wetherholt was one of 56 non-draft eligible college players to be invited to the 2023 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, which included a four-game intrasquad series at the National Training Complex, and he quickly made a splash.
He hit safely in three of the four contests, including a two-run homer Monday. He added an RBI single the same day and finished third among players in the exhibitions in runs batted in.
It just adds to Wetherholt’s impressive 2023.
He’s a unanimous first-team All-American after seven outlets included him in their recognition, with the most recent honors coming when Baseball America released its list Wednesday and D1Baseball announced its honors Thursday.
Wetherholt had already been named the Big 12 Player of the Year, the NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year, a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Bobby Bragan Award and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.
He led the nation with a .449 batting average and was the first Big 12 player to lead the country in the category since Ken Harvey did it in 1999 with Nebraska. Wetherholt also had 16 home runs, 24 doubles, two triples, 60 RBIs, 67 runs scored and 36 stolen bases.