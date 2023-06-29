Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Xavier West Virginia Baseball

West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt runs the bases against Xavier during a college baseball game March 26 in Morgantown.

 Gregory Payan | The Associated Press

JJ Wetherholt has made the cut for the USA Collegiate National Team.

The West Virginia second baseman made the 31-man roster, becoming the first Mountaineer to ever represent Team USA on the Collegiate National Team.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.