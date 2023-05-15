GRANVILLE -- JJ Wetherholt had the chance to be celebrated while surrounded by his West Virginia teammates after leading the Mountaineers to a 9-8 win at Pitt last Wednesday at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh.
The sophomore second baseman from nearby Mars, Pennsylvania, went 3 for 4 in the game with a double, home run and two RBIs with plenty of family and friends in attendance. He was visiting with them following the game when he and the team were called back to the front of the dugout for an announcement from head coach Randy Mazey.
The team was informed Wetherholt received an invitation to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, where he will try to become the first Mountaineer to ever make the 26-man roster.
“It was pretty cool,” Wetherholt said after Saturday’s 17-2 win over Texas Tech at Monongalia County Ballpark. “I knew I had some people trying to pull for me to get me on that invite there. I had a feeling it would happen, but I wasn’t really in communication, it wasn’t something I was getting updates on and stuff like that. I actually had no idea. It was pretty cool the way he did it with the whole team there. It was a cool moment.”
He’s one of just 56 non-draft eligible college players to be featured at the training camp, which will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, from June 25-29. The camp will include a five-game Stars versus Stripes intrasquad series. USA Baseball will then name a 26-man Collegiate National Team roster that will represent the U.S. in friendship series games against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.
“To me, that’s the highest honor,” Mazey said. “I’d love to wear that U.S.A. jersey one time in my career. Who wouldn’t? If you’re picked as one of the 60 guys that gets invited to represent your country, I mean, jeez, how do you put that into words? That’s the highest honor there is.
"If JJ was a football player, you guys would be asking me about the Heisman Trophy because he’s that kind of player.”
The series begins at 3 p.m. June 25, and those at the camp will play another four games over the next four games with the final scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on June 29.
“I think it’s pretty cool. I’m not sure if someone’s ever gotten invited there. I know no one has been actually on the team post-invitation and tryouts, so that’s something I’m really looking forward to,” Wetherholt said. “It’s pretty cool because hopefully we’ll get a guy almost every year. That’s the goal, if we can become a program where we just continuously get people down there and get the recognition world-wide like that.
“Then again, I still have to focus on this season. That’s something I’m obviously looking forward to, but we’re just locked in for the rest of conference games.”
Wetherholt was hitting an NCAA-best .470 with 14 home runs, 20 doubles, two triples, 54 RBIs, 62 runs scored and 34 stolen bases entering last weekend’s series with Texas Tech, which WVU claimed by winning games on Saturday and Sunday after dropping the opener with the Red Raiders.
He continued his hot hitting in the series, and earned Perfect Game’s National Player of the Week as well as Big 12 Co-Player of the Week honors Monday. He went 5 for 12 in the league series with a home run, double, two RBIs and two runs scored after his big performance against WVU’s Backyard Brawl rival earlier in the week.
Wetherholt is now batting an NCAA-best .466 with 21 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs over 47 games this spring. He’s driven in 56 runs and has scored 64 of his own, while slugging .829 and posting a .530 on base percentage. He’s stolen 35 bases on 41 attempts. His 90 hits are second nationally -- one behind Oral Roberts’ Jonah Cox, who has one more in four more games played -- his on base percentage ranks eighth, his 160 total bases are tied for seventh and his stolen bases rank tied for fifth nationally.
Dan DiBartolomeo holds WVU’s single-season batting average record of .439, which he did in the 2009 season, and Tyler Kuhn’s 101 hits in 2008 rank best in program history. Justin Parks holds the program record for runs scored in a season. He crossed the plate 76 times in 2009. Mark Landers’ 19 home runs in 1994 and Jedd Gyorko’s 19 in 2010 are the best in a single season for a Mountaineer. Gyorko also holds the WVU record for total bases with 177 and extra-base hits with 48 that season. Steve Rolen holds the program record for slugging percentage in a season, posting an .828 mark in 1989, and Victor Scott’s 38 stolen bases last season are a program best.
Wetherholt has led WVU to a 39-13 overall record and a 15-6 mark in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers lead the league standings, and they could clinch the regular-season title with a win in their three-game series at Texas later this week to end the regular season. It would give WVU its first title since winning the Big East regular-season and tournament titles in 1996, and would also tie a program record for wins in a season set in 1994.
On Monday, WVU moved up to No. 6 in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings, No. 7 in the Baseball America Top 25, No. 6 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division I Poll, No. 7 in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper NCAA Division I Baseball Poll and No. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll. WVU is 17th in the RPI -- the best among Big 12 teams.
For Wetherholt, those team accomplishments are the focus as the Mountaineers prepare to head into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championships at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, from May 24-28.
“I’m more focused on the team aspect of things,” he said Sunday. “I want that conference championship. That was something I circled out in the beginning of the year. I really want that. Obviously we want to host a regional, we want to do all that type of stuff, and if I do my part and I contribute to that and if I focus on the team stuff, some of that individual stuff might fall into place. Regardless, I want to focus on the team-stuff first.”
WVU's first game against Texas is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.