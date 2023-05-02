Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt and Blaine Traxel were recognized for their production in the Mountaineers’ baseball games last week.

Wetherholt was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and Traxel was named the league’s Newcomer of the Week and Co-Pitcher of the Week after the two helped the Mountaineers to a midweek win over Penn State and a three-game sweep at Baylor.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags