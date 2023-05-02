West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt and Blaine Traxel were recognized for their production in the Mountaineers’ baseball games last week.
Wetherholt was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and Traxel was named the league’s Newcomer of the Week and Co-Pitcher of the Week after the two helped the Mountaineers to a midweek win over Penn State and a three-game sweep at Baylor.
Wetherholt returned to the starting lineup after an injury sidelined him for a short stretch and hit .529 with three home runs and a triple over the four games. The second baseman went 9 for 17 with nine RBIs — four of which came on a grand slam in the rout of the Nittany Lions — and eight runs scored, and recorded a 1.726 OPS.
Wetherholt is hitting .463 this season, which would rank second in the Big 12’s single-season records. His 11 homers this spring are tied for first on the team, and he’s the first player in program history to have double-digit home runs and at least 30 stolen bases in a season.
It is Wetherholt’s second Big 12 Player of the Week nod.
Traxel, who was also named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s National Co-Pitcher of the Week, threw a complete-game shutout Saturday at Baylor. He allowed six hits, didn’t have any walks and struck out six batters.
He leads the nation with five complete games this season, and has thrown 10 complete games in his career, which started at Cal State Northridge. He’s the first Power Five pitcher to throw five complete games in a season since 2016, and it’s the most for a Big 12 pitcher since 2014. Traxel has a 3.05 ERA and also leads the country with 79 2/3 innings pitched this season.
It is the second time Traxel has been named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.
Texas’ Lucas Gordon was the other Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week, and Illinois’ Jack Wenninger was the other National Co-Pitcher of the Week.
WVU is next scheduled to play Pitt on Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.