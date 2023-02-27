West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt and Blaine Traxel were recognized Monday for impressive performances last week.
Wetherholt was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, while Traxel received Pitcher of the Week honors.
Wetherholt hit .529 (9 for 17) over four games with two home runs, three doubles, four RBIs, six runs scored and eight stolen bases - he was successful on all his attempts - to help WVU (4-3) to a midweek victory at Maryland and a three-game series win at Arizona over the weekend. He went 2 for 4 with three stolen bases in the 8-6 win over the Terrapins, but his biggest highlight of the week was his steal of home in the top of the 11th inning Friday to give the Mountaineers a 6-5 win over Arizona in the series opener. He added a homer Friday and another Sunday, and finished the week with a 1.659 OPS.
Traxel picked up a complete-game victory on the mound Saturday, allowing just one run in a 5-1 series-clinching victory. He allowed just five hits and two walks over nine innings, and retired 21 of the final 24 Wildcats he faced, including the last 13. He had six strikeouts. It was the first complete game pitched by a Big 12 player this season.
Oklahoma State’s Janzen Keisel was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his part in a combined no-hitter against California Baptist - he threw the first 5.1 innings with 11 strikeouts.
WVU is scheduled to play an exhibition against the MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET.