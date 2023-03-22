MORGANTOWN — Sam White was a little bit fired up when he stepped to the plate with a runner at second and two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning against Hofstra on Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The first baseman had been taken down on a groundout in the top half of the inning, after the Mountaineers had been hit by eight pitches, gone through several reviews and battled back and forth with the Pride throughout the game.
Down 1-2 in the count, White, the freshman from Ontario, hit a walk-off single to center to give No. 24 WVU a 6-5 victory.
“The whole time I was just like, ‘I want to get up and I want to end this game for the team,’” White said. “We have a really great group of guys there. My approach was, I just want to win this game for the team. I just wanted to tee the ball up and do whatever I could to help the team win.”
White was 3 for 6 with a double and three RBIs. Logan Sauve — who was the only other Mountaineer to have a multi-hit day — and Caleb McNeely each drove in a run.
The Mountaineers left 14 runners stranded in the game. They finished with 11 hits, but added baserunners by getting hit by pitches eight times and walking an additional six times.
White drove home the one that mattered most.
“I think Sam got a little perturbed when they kicked him over there at first base and that’s the last thing you want to do sometimes to a guy,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “Sam hasn’t been swinging it all that great lately, but you get a guy and give him some motivation and that’s a pretty dangerous thing.
“They hit us, like, eight times. If you know anything about baseball, you know they didn’t do it on purpose, but if our guys think they did and that’s what motivates them to attack the baseball, then so be it. They weren’t throwing at us by any means, but that’s just a game we really had to grind out and win, and we did it.”
The Mountaineers (16-5) had a nine-game winning streak snapped by the Pride (7-13) with a 4-2 loss on Tuesday. WVU struck early in that game, scoring the first two batters that stepped to the plate before leaving 10 stranded, including three in the bottom of the ninth.
WVU again struck fast Wednesday, plating two on a single to left from White with two down in the first inning.
Hofstra evened the score with a two-run single from Dylan Palmer in the third, and WVU retook the lead in the fourth with an RBI single from Sauve.
Ryan Morash singled home a run in the fifth to make it 3-3.
The Mountaineers again took the lead in the sixth when Sauve scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, but in the eighth the Pride went ahead for the first time with the two-run homer Kevin Bruggeman hit to left.
WVU evened the score, 5-5, in the bottom half of the inning when JJ Wetherholt dove home safely on a bunt by Caleb McNeely.
The Mountaineers had two on in the bottom of the ninth, but Braden Barry — who has now hit safely in 11 consecutive games after a double in the sixth — grounded into a double play to end the threat.
Keegan Allen was credited with the win after holding Hofstra scoreless over the final two innings, but it didn’t come without some controversy. After the double play in the ninth — which was reviewed — White was run into by Palmer on the groundout to second. That play went to review to make sure there was no malicious intent.
“Kind of like a flagrant foul in basketball to see if the kid did it on purpose, but apparently he didn’t,” Mazey said. “I acted like I was mad, but I really wasn’t. I was just trying to get the team excited.”
McNeely caught a foul pop-up while falling into the photo well near the Hofstra dugout and, after another review, it was ruled an out. Allen got Will Kennedy to line out to short to end the threat, and in the bottom of the inning White walked WVU off.
“Super weird with all the reviews and everything, but high-energy game,” Allen said. “We haven’t had too many of those so far, so I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Gavin Van Kempen allowed three runs on two hits and four walks with one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings, Carson Estridge threw two scoreless innings of relief and, in 1 1/3 innings, Robby Porco allowed a walk and the two-run homer to Bruggeman.
Mark Faello was dealt the loss after coming on in the 10th and surrendering the game-winning run. Sean Hamilton got the starting nod and allowed three runs on two hits, three walks and three hit batters over three innings. The Pride used six pitchers.
WVU will remain home for a three-game weekend series against Xavier. The first game is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. Friday.