West Virginia, the unquestioned geographical outlier in the Big 12 Conference, would seem to be at a dramatic disadvantage when it comes to outdoor spring sports such as baseball.
As much of the Mountain State woke up on Tuesday morning under a blanket of snow and ice, those sentiments seemed to be confirmed.
But the winter storm that slammed West Virginia Tuesday hit a large portion of the country, including Texas and Oklahoma, which includes a big chunk of Big 12 schools. With baseball set to get started on Friday with WVU visiting Georgia State for a four-game series, maybe the Mountaineers actually find themselves at an advantage.
That’s how coach Randy Mazey chooses to look at it, and he said as much during the Big 12 baseball coaches teleconference on Tuesday morning.
“It’s something we’ve gotten used to,” Mazey said. “This doesn’t set us back at all, because we’re prepared for it. But, when you get 5 or 6 inches of snow on your field in Texas, that’s a little bit different than doing it in Morgantown, because down there, just like going to the grocery store, you can’t find bread or milk, you can’t find snow plows to get snow off the field either. We’re accustomed to it. It’s nothing we’re not used to and that we can’t handle.”
Weather has been an issue in West Virginia for several weeks now, as it often is in the months of January and February. But Mazey said his team isn’t and rarely is behind when the season suddenly starts, and credited the team’s facilities and preparation.
“Because of our facilities up here, traditionally, we’ve always gotten off to a pretty good start during the season because of what we’re able to do in the preseason,” Mazey said. “You might think just because there’s snow on our field that we don’t get to practice much, but that’s not the case at all. We still have tremendous facilities that allow our pitchers to pitch and our hitters to see live pitching.”
The inclement weather the week that baseball opens gave Mazey a platform to again push the argument of moving the baseball season back into the summer. It was a point he stressed at length during a Zoom conference on Feb. 4 and believes that weeks like this in terms of weather only help strengthen the case.
“As I look around the league and see the weather in Oklahoma and Texas right now, I think I’ll have a lot of supporters for why we should not be playing college baseball in the winter time,” Mazey said.
To Mazey, the problems with baseball’s early start are numerous. For one, it puts northern schools at a disadvantage both in terms of practice and games. The Mountaineers, for example, don’t open their home schedule until March 5 against Kent State. By then WVU will have played — or, at least, is scheduled to play — four games on the road and three more at a neutral site for the Coastal Carolina Baseball Tournament. There’s certainly no guarantee that the weather will be cooperative in Morgantown in early March, either.
Mazey said before the pandemic there was momentum within the college coaching community to make the change.
“Before all of this COVID stuff hit, the coaches were finally on board to pushing the season back nationwide,” Mazey said on Feb. 4. “I think coaches are starting to get on board and some [athletic directors] are getting on board. I think eventually it’s going to happen. I hope it’s going to happen in my lifetime. I think there’s a call for it. You’ve got to change. If you’re going to progress, you’ve got to change. People are so resistant to change.”
On Tuesday, Mazey was asked about a new field and facility at Oklahoma State and the importance of updated facilities. Mazey would know, with Monongalia County Ballpark opening in 2015. But the weather in Morgantown in winter and early spring makes it tough to showcase the new digs as often as those within the program would like.
It’s for reasons like those that Mazey remains on the forefront of the fight to push back the start of the baseball season, and it’s one he plans to continue.
“One of my last emails to all of the coaches in the country that I felt were resistant to change, I sent them the video clip of Bryant Gumbel and Katie Couric in [1994] on ‘The Today Show’ talking about the internet,” Mazey said. “They were going back and forth and one of them said, ‘Have you heard of this thing called internet? It’s like a little ‘A’ with a circle around it and it’s like some kind of cloud where you just store information that’s available to everybody.’ And they say, ‘Yeah, I don’t see that catching on.’
“If you don’t change, you don’t progress in anything. Our sport has been basically the same for 125 years, so if we don’t make changes, it’s not going to progress.”