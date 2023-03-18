BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- West Virginia’s final game was much like the 2022-23 season as a whole -- filled with some stretches of good and some of bad.
The Mountaineers’ latest campaign came to a close Thursday at Legacy Arena with a 67-65 loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“At the end of the day, somebody got to win and somebody got to lose. We were the team that lost today,” said WVU fifth-year point guard Kedrian Johnson, who had a game-high 27 points in the defeat. “It's in the past now. It's in the past for a reason.”
Johnson is one of three Mountaineers (19-15) playing their final season of eligibility. Washington state natives Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson were the other two.
Matthews made his return to Morgantown last offseason, where he had already played three seasons, after a year with his home-state Huskies. Stevenson was in his fifth year of college basketball at his fourth different school, and saw his career come to a close in his first trip to the Big Dance.
“It's over. You know what I mean? Yeah, man, it's over. I don't know what else to say,” Stevenson said after Thursday’s game. “It's a different feeling. I can't thank this program enough. I can't thank coach [Bob] Huggins enough. I don't know what's next, but I'm just happy I got to finish it out here in West Virginia.”
It was a long path to reach the NCAA Tournament this season, filled with one of the toughest schedules in the country and several bracketology updates from the sharpshooting guard in the closing weeks of the regular season.
The Mountaineers won their first four games before a trip to the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon, where they lost to Purdue. They rebounded with a win over Portland State and a blowout of Florida while on the west coast.
WVU lost to Xavier in a game it felt it should’ve won at Cintas Center in the Big East/Big 12 Battle before closing the pre-conference slate with four straight wins at the Coliseum.
Big 12 play started with a struggle to find wins. The Mountaineers lost five straight and six of their first seven against league opponents. They thought they found some momentum with a win at Texas Tech -- WVU’s first conference road win in nearly two seasons -- and a win over then-No. 15 Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, but had a difficult showing the next time out at TCU, leaving Huggins questioning his team's leadership and will to win.
WVU handled Oklahoma and beat then-No. 11 Iowa State the next two games, but were blown out by Texas right after that to start a difficult trip to the Lone Star State. The Mountaineers followed the 34-point defeat to the top-10 Longhorns with a loss at top-10 Baylor and, thinking they needed to win all of their games at the WVU Coliseum from there on out, were upset by Texas Tech.
Still on the bubble, WVU won three more regular-season games and had a good showing in the one loss during the stretch against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.
“The reality is it took us a while to get them all together,” Huggins said. “We struggled early. We just didn't have the right chemistry.
“But I think, you know, we had a meeting to where, fellas, you know, you can't keep going this way. I mean, the talk is you want to play in the NCAA Tournament. You are not going to be able to play in the NCAA Tournament unless you start winning games. And they did. They won games in the hardest league in America."
WVU beat Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, but followed with a 16-point loss to Kansas.
The Mountaineers led big early against Maryland in the first-round NCAA Tournament game, but couldn’t pull away and the Terrapins took a lead late that they didn’t give up in the closing minutes.
Johnson had an attempt at last-second heave to win it, but it didn’t fall and the Mountaineers’ season came to a close in Birmingham.
"You know, you can look back, there's a lot of you could'ves, should'ves," Huggins said. "They just didn't fall our way.”
So what’s next for WVU?
The Mountaineers know Johnson, Matthews and Stevenson won’t be back, but seniors Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint and Jimmy Bell Jr. still have eligibility remaining. Huggins has a large sophomore class with Seth Wilson, Mohamed Wague -- who was unavailable late in the year with a right foot injury -- Patrick Suemnick, James Okonkwo, Kobe Johnson and Jamel King on the roster. Huggins is also high on freshmen Josiah Harris and Josiah Davis.
“In a way, we have already kind of talked about it,” Huggins said. “I think we let them kind of defuse for a while and then we'll sit down with everybody, not just those guys, but the guys that have exhausted their eligibility, and we'll sit down and talk about what we did right and what we did wrong and who is staying and who is going.”
Manhattan transfer Jose Perez joined WVU in November, but was deemed ineligible for the season by the NCAA. He could be a big piece for the Mountaineers in 2023-24, and Huggins already has a commitment from fellow Manhattan transfer Omar Silverio. Huggins said before Thursday’s game he’d worry about the transfer portal, which saw a large number of entrants last week before the NCAA Tournament began, after the season.
And what about Huggins’ future, after many other longtime coaches have retired in recent years?
The coach is 69 years old and throughout the season discussed the difficulties that came with building teams with recent rule changes in college sports. He’s been at WVU since 2007 and, with Jim Boeheim’s retirement from Syracuse earlier this month, Huggins became the active Division I wins leader with 935. Thursday was his 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 11th with the Mountaineers.
“You know, the only thing I've thought about in the last whatever, month and a half, was getting these guys to a point where they could come here,” Huggins said. “Erik, for instance, had never played in an NCAA Tournament. We want to get those guys to an NCAA Tournament and experience the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, ours isn't is going to be very long, but at least he got to play in one.
“I don't know. It's like anything else, you know. You’ve probably got people who enjoy reading what you write, and there's people who say, I wouldn't read a damn thing he writes. I got the same situation going on. I got people who think I should stay on for quite a while, and there's people probably thinking I ought to pack it in and let some young kid come in and screw it up.”