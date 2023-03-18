Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- West Virginia’s final game was much like the 2022-23 season as a whole -- filled with some stretches of good and some of bad.

The Mountaineers’ latest campaign came to a close Thursday at Legacy Arena with a 67-65 loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

