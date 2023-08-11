Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Georgetown forward Akok Akok (11) dunks past Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell (4) and forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington. Marquette won 89-75. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr., left, battles for the ball against Georgetown forward Akok Akok (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia picked up a big commitment a day after having a waiver denied for another transfer player.
The Mountaineers landed a pledge from Akok Akok, 6-foot-10, 205-pound transfer forward from Georgetown, on Friday evening, according to multiple reports.
Akok started 31 games for the 7-25 Hoyas last season, averaging 6.5 points and 6.2 rebounds in 30 minutes per game. He shot 45.5% from the field and 73.9% from the charity stripe. The big man blocked 62 shots in the 2022-23 season.
Before arriving at Georgetown, Akok played at UConn from 2019-22. He appeared in 23 games with seven starts, averaging 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 14 minutes per game in the 2021-22 season, and played limited minutes over seven games the year before. In the 2019-20 season, Akok appeared in 25 games with 24 starts and averaged 5.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while shooting 41.3% from the floor.
He was ranked the 63rd nationally in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2019.
Akok’s commitment comes a day after the program faced some disappointment when transfer guard Omar Silverio had his appeal for a waiver request to play this season denied by the NCAA, ending his college career.
Akok is the fourth commitment WVU has received since Josh Eilert was named interim head coach for the upcoming season.
WVU has also brought in redshirt freshman guard Jeremiah Bembry from Florida State, senior forward Qunn Slazinski, who played at Iona last season, and freshman forward Ofri Naveh from Neot Golan, Israel.
The Mountaineers’ roster now also includes newcomers in Montana State transfer guard RaeQuan Battle, Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa and Syracuse transfer center Jesse Edwards, as well as Jose Perez, who transferred to the program last November but did not play for WVU last season after having a waiver request denied.
Set to return after playing for the Mountaineers last season are sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward Patrick Suemnick and junior guard Seth Wilson.
Four Mountaineers entered the transfer portal and decided to play elsewhere next season following the arrest and announced resignation of then-head coach Bob Huggins earlier this summer. Guard Joe Toussaint transferred to Texas Tech and forwards Tre Mitchell, James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague announced they would transfer to Kentucky, North Carolina and Alabama, respectively. Kriisa and Perez both entered the portal, but elected to stay put.
Eilert was named interim head coach for the 2023-24 season the day after the announced resignation of Huggins, and WVU athletic director Wren Baker has said a search for a permanent replacement will take place at the conclusion of the season.
WVU named DerMarr Johnson, Da’Sean Butler, Alex Ruoff and Jordan McCabe as assistants under Eilert for the upcoming season, and also hired veteran coach James Dickey as senior adviser.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023-24 season with a 7 p.m. game against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.