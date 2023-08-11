Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia picked up a big commitment a day after having a waiver denied for another transfer player.

The Mountaineers landed a pledge from Akok Akok, 6-foot-10, 205-pound transfer forward from Georgetown, on Friday evening, according to multiple reports.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags