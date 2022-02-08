MORGANTOWN — College basketball, like all other sports, has become a game of analytics.
Numbers, after all, don’t lie and, in the case of West Virginia as it readies itself for Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. game at the Coliseum with Iowa State, the tale they tell is a sad one.
If you look at the NCAA stats as of Monday — and we did — the only conclusion that can be drawn is that WVU is a bad basketball team.
I don’t say so. Coach Bob Huggins doesn’t say so, although sometimes he comes tantalizingly close. His players don’t say so. But the numbers do.
The Mountaineers' record is 13-9. They possess two Big 12 victories.
Need more? Look at WVU’s rank among 350 Division 1 teams:
n Points per game: 68 (261)
n Field goal percentage: 41.7% (296)
n Free throw percentage: 69.2% (240)
n 3-point percentage: 31.3% (296)
n Rebounds per game: 33.4 (275)
n Turnovers per game: 12.4 (125)
n Assists per game: 10.2 (305)
Here’s the thing about that: It is all interrelated.
Think about it. The assist totals are off-the-charts bad, 305th out of 350 teams. Is that simply bad passing? Huggins has stated over and over that his team does not pass well.
But …
The best statistic they have is turnovers, just 12.4 per game — 125th in the nation. So, they aren’t throwing the ball away all that much.
Why no assists? Well, it could be because they never make a basket, especially up close. WVU is shooting just 41.6% from the floor, ranking 296th.
And this team that was supposed to have one major strength, shooting 3-point shots with Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges? It hits only 31.3% from 3-point range, ranking the same 296th that it ranks in shooting all shots.
Now what’s wrong with the 3-point shooting? A lot of things work into it, and with WVU’s assist total so low you have to realize they aren’t getting the ball to the 3-point shooters where they have open looks … or the passes are in such a place that they don’t allow them to catch and shoot … or the screens aren’t freeing them up to take the step-in 3s that nearly everyone in college basketball can cash in on.
Seeing this, the natural assumption is that point guard play has not been good … and it hasn’t.
But strangely, of all the troubles with this team that Huggins has had this season, he hasn’t pointed fingers in that direction, or frequently lamented the early loss of Deuce McBride to the NBA — something he never would have been planning for after just one year as a starter — and Jordan McCabe to the transfer portal.
I asked Huggins about that at Monday’s noon press briefing.
“We really don’t have a point guard,” he said.
Oh, Kedrian Johnson has manned the position, but he is playing out of position.
“We’re playing Kedy there, but in junior college he was a scorer, playing off the ball," Huggins said. "I think he’s getting better and better, but he’s not a true point guard, so to speak.”
So, what’s wrong?
“It’s a lot of things,” Huggins said. “We can’t score close. We had that game where we were 1 of 11 up close. You miss 10 shots from a foot and your field goal percentage is not going to be very good,” he said.
Now this will surprise you: As ineffective as the point guard play has been, Huggins doesn’t rue the decisions made by McBride or McCabe.
“If you want to know the gospel truth, losing Derek [Culver] was the biggest loss by a landslide,” he said. “You’re talking about a a guy who walks on the floor and he’s a double-double. He can score it. We can throw it to him when we needed a basket. He was the guy who rebounded it offensively, kept the ball alive, gave us second chances.
“We miss him.”
Did Culver make the wrong move by declaring for the NBA and signing with an agent when he had a year of eligibility left?
No. Even Huggins admits that.
“He is going to end up making a lot of money playing basketball, so it’s hard to argue with him leaving," Huggins said, "but the reality is our team would be so much better with Derek Culver.”
He gave WVU an identity, something it lacks this year. He also gave it toughness.
“He could do a variety of things and do them extremely well,” Huggins said.
That included play defense, being able to switch and stay in front of a smaller man, something WVU has also lacked.
“If we had him back, we wouldn’t have just two conference wins right now,” Huggins said. “But we don’t, so you go on.”