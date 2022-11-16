Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

KedrianJMorehead

WVU guard Kedrian Johnson pushes the ball up the floor in the Mountaineers' win over Morehead State Tuesday night in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team.

Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team 75-57.