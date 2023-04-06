Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Kansas Basketball

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins looks to an official for a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas defeated West Virginia, 76-74. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- While nothing is official yet, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said there’s “general agreement” between he and men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins about the future of the Hall of Fame bench boss with a deadline in his contract upcoming.

“We have not officially done all of that yet, but I fully anticipate there’s not going to be any hiccups or issues,” Baker told HD Media on Wednesday in an interview following the introduction of new women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg at the WVU Coliseum. “We’re just talking through that. I know we’ll figure something out before that deadline. There’s general agreement about what it looks like.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.

