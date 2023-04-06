West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins looks to an official for a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas defeated West Virginia, 76-74. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)
MORGANTOWN -- While nothing is official yet, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said there’s “general agreement” between he and men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins about the future of the Hall of Fame bench boss with a deadline in his contract upcoming.
“We have not officially done all of that yet, but I fully anticipate there’s not going to be any hiccups or issues,” Baker told HD Media on Wednesday in an interview following the introduction of new women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg at the WVU Coliseum. “We’re just talking through that. I know we’ll figure something out before that deadline. There’s general agreement about what it looks like.”
Huggins signed a contract extension in August 2021 that kept him as the Mountaineers’ coach through the 2023-24 season, with the option to continue to coach or extend his relationship with WVU to June 30, 2027.
The extension came with emeritus status for Huggins within WVU’s athletic department when his time as coach ends, and he could defer his term of emeritus status should he choose to keep coaching beyond the 2023-24 season with a decision made between himself and the athletic director by May 1 of each year starting in 2023.
Huggins’ emeritus status would continue for not fewer than two fiscal years through at least June 30, 2027. If Huggins continues to coach beyond June 30, 2027, he will have a minimum of two fiscal years of emeritus status.
With the extension, Huggins receives a salary of $4,150,000 in each of his remaining seasons as coach -- $250,000 in base pay and the remainder in supplemental pay -- all from revenue generated by the athletic department. Huggins also is eligible to receive annual performance incentives, if met. His base salary in the emeritus status will be $50,000 per year plus deferred compensation from the previous employment agreement.
“We’ve had a couple of really positive discussions,” Baker said. “I’m anticipating that coach Huggins will coach our basketball team next year and maybe for many years. We’ll see where that goes.
“We’ve also had conversations about what it could look like for him when he decides he’s done coaching. I think what he’s done in raising money for cancer research, the way he loves the state and the state loves him, if we can solidify a long-term relationship, that’s really important.”
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September, led the Mountaineers to a 19-15 record in 2022-23 against what was considered one of the toughest schedules in the country. WVU saw the season come to a close with a loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama -- his 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament as a coach and 11th with the Mountaineers.
With the retirement of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim earlier this year, Huggins became the winningest active Division I coach. He’s third all-time, behind former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Boeheim, whose teams both won more than 1,000 games. Huggins is one of two coaches to win 300 games at two different D-I schools, and he’s second all-time in wins at WVU behind Gale Catlett.
"We haven’t gotten to a place where everything is buttoned down in detail, but I think there’s alignment in what he wants to do short-term and long-term, what we want to do short term and long term, and I think we’ll get that all reconciled," Baker said. "Just him coming today -- he spent some time with coach Kellogg today -- he cares about West Virginia and obviously I’ve enjoyed working with him."