Without question, the top story line from West Virginia’s 74-59 loss to Texas on New Year’s Day was the absence of Mountaineer mainstays Taz Sherman and Gabe Osbuohien from the Mountaineer lineup.
That put WVU in a hole from the start, and their normal contributions were missed from the outset as the Longhorns jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half and cruised to the win.
However, a more pressing factor, and one that must be solved if West Virginia is to be competitive in the Big 12, was also in view — that of the Mountaineers’ ball-handling and point guard creation.
WVU treated the ball as if it were a throwaway free sample from Walmart, giving it up 20 times in the loss, which affected its offense just as much as the absence of two of its top players. For example, WVU totaled 67 possessions in the game, but with 20 of those ending without a shot, saw almost 30% of its scoring chances ending without the ball being sent toward the rim.
The Mountaineers scored points on just 40% of their possessions and .881 points per trip, neither of which is anywhere close to a rate needed to be competitive.
Individually, the numbers and result highlight a continuing issue for coach Bob Huggins’ team — shaky ball-handling and creation at point guard. Kedrian Johnson and Malik Curry combined for five turnovers, but that was only part of the issue that the duo continues to battle.
Both are trying to create from the point off the dribble to help the offense, but neither is as skilled in that area as a number of recent West Virginia guards, and the resulting loose balls, discontinued dribbles and breakdowns serve to stymie WVU’s offense.
Big men tend to suffer more turnovers due to lesser ball security and passing skills, and WVU’s had eight in the game, largely due to ill-advised offensive moves or off-target passes. Only Dimon Carrigan avoided a giveaway, playing 23 error-free minutes in the turnover department, but that was not nearly enough to make up for the poor execution in both the dribbling and passing phases.
That was, however, an exception to what has played out for most of the year, as WVU’s primary inside players — Carrigan, Osabuohien and Pauly Paulicap — have combined for just 30 on the year. Their lesser offensive usage rate certainly contributes to that lower number, but for the most part they haven’t been giving it directly to the other team.
“We start every practice with passing drills. We set up toss-backs. We’ve talked about it every day,” Huggins said. “They’ve been told over and over what is going to beat us is ourselves turning the ball over.”
When WVU has avoided turnovers this year, it has often worked around it by getting the ball to Sherman and letting him work off the dribble. He has had his own giveaway issues, as he leads the team with 34 turnovers, but he has also been able to draw defenders and get the ball to others on at least an acceptable level, dishing out a team-best 33 assists.
That option, of course, was missing against the Longhorns, leaving the Mountaineer attack disjointed over certain stretches. During Texas’ run in the latter stages of the first half, WVU had seven turnovers in 6:35 of game action, allowing the Horns to stretch a five-point lead to 19 at the break. Over that same period, West Virginia managed to get just five shots away.
The concerning issue here is that like blocking, catching the ball or throwing it accurately in football, ball-handling and turnover avoidance in basketball usually isn’t usually a quick fix. Learning better ball control on the bounce is a process of months of work.
Understanding angles and making good decisions on when and where to throw the ball are also abilities that take extended periods to hone. Now embarked on the Big 12 season, WVU has little time to correct these problems, and if it can’t, it is going to have a very rough journey through the league.