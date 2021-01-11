Shortly after WVU coach Bob Huggins wrapped up a Zoom call on Monday largely discussing No. 13 West Virginia’s game against No. 2 Baylor that was scheduled for Tuesday night, the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mountaineer program.
“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said via university release. “While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.”
The Mountaineers (9-4 overall, 2-3 Big 12 Conference) were coming off of a 72-70 loss to No. 4 Texas in the Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday. The Bears (11-0, 4-0) would have marked the fourth team in the top six of the AP poll released on Monday that WVU has played.
No make-up date had been set and the status of future WVU games had not been determined. The Mountaineers are next scheduled to host TCU at 2 p.m. Saturday.
nnn
On Sunday, former West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe announced he would continue his basketball career at Kentucky, not even two weeks after unexpectedly announcing he was leaving the WVU program.
Sunday’s announcement put an end to over a week of speculation that also linked the sophomore to Miami among other places.
During his Zoom press conference on Monday, WVU coach Bob Huggins, who is also a friend to Kentucky coach John Calipari, was asked about Tshiebwe. Not surprisingly, Huggins didn’t have much to say on the topic.
“He texted me,” Huggins said when asked if there had been communication between himself and Calipari. When pressed further about what the conversation consisted of, Huggins added only, “He didn’t ask me anything.”
Huggins was a bit more talkative on the issue last week during “The Bob Huggins Show” in an interview with Tony Caridi and implied that some outside tampering was involved.
“It’s better to steal than it is to work and earn things,” Huggins said. “It’s, ‘Take the easy way out.’ I think there were some people involved that saw where they could benefit, maybe profit and worked very diligently to get him out.
“He’s a good kid. Hopefully he made the right decision. We could dispute whether it’s the right decision or not but I mean, it’s done. I learned a long time ago sitting worrying about it doesn’t do any good. Let’s get these other guys better, let’s get them a little more up to speed, let’s make sure they play harder and we’ll be fine.”
Whatever really happened with the former McDonald’s All-American and Big 12 Conference preseason first-teamer, Huggins believes it’s going to happen much more frequently, especially with the NCAA passing a new rule that allows transfers immediate eligibility.
“I think the majority of what’s going to happen is it’s going to be taking guys from other programs, taking guys out of the portal,” Huggins said.
nnn
Health continues to be a concern for Huggins.
A few players were dealing with symptoms heading into Saturday’s 72-70 loss to No. 4 Texas. He added that junior transfer point guard Kedrian Johnson was hit hardest as Johnson logged only six minutes against the Longhorns after playing a career-high 25 minutes in a win at Oklahoma State last Monday.
But illness aside, injuries to Sean McNeil (toe) and forward Derek Culver (shoulder, back, knee) continue to be a concern, particularly for Culver, who has taken a fair share of punishment through 13 games in the post thus far.
“Derek is beat up man, I mean those guys have beat him up,” Huggins said. “He spent two or three days trying to get his back to where he could bend over last week before the Texas game. He’s got some swelling in his knee. They’ve just pounded on him to no end. He’s spent more time in a training room and he doesn’t want to be there. Actually, I’m making him go in there just so we can get him to where he can play. I think what affected us the most wasn’t the flu; it was Derek just not being Derek.”
Culver contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds in the loss to Texas, but was 6 for 16 from the floor, 2 for 6 from the free-throw line and had four turnovers.
“If you noticed he didn’t catch the ball in the paint, he was off the paint so much and that’s because he gets tired of somebody having their knee up his rear end and pushing on him like they’re trying to push a truck up a hill,” Huggins said. “So, you give a little bit and when you give a little bit they push him out of the lane.”
nnn
Freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell underwent successful surgery on his Achilles tendon after suffering the injury in a 73-51 win over Northeastern on Dec. 29.
Huggins said Cottrell will miss the rest of the season but is on track and determined to return to the Mountaineers.
“The surgery went as well as could be,” Huggins said. “Isaiah has already started to do whatever it is that they allow him to do at this point, which obviously isn’t very much.
“Isaiah wants to play and something that I love is that he wants to do it in a West Virginia uniform. He wants to represent the state -- loves the state, loves the people -- so he’s on a mission to be able to come back and play.”