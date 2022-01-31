With its back against the wall, West Virginia played some of its best basketball in weeks, turning a game at No. 8 Baylor into a heavyweight fight despite entering as a 13.5-point underdog.
Yet it was the Bears who landed the knockout blows -- both literally and figuratively.
The Mountaineers led for 18:50 and by as many as 10 points in the second half but couldn’t fight off a late surge from the Bears as Baylor dealt WVU a crushing 81-77 defeat Monday night in Waco, Texas. The loss marked the sixth in a row for West Virginia (13-8 overall, 2-6 Big 12 Conference).
Riding a career night from senior guard Taz Sherman, WVU used a 16-1 run at the end of the first half to grab an eight-point lead at the break. Sherman would score 29 points in the game, but with 3:47 remaining in a tied game, he was inadvertently struck in the jaw as Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan attempted to reach in for a steal. Sherman went down immediately and eventually made his way to the locker room with concussion-like symptoms. He didn’t return and his status moving forward remains uncertain.
“Hope and pray that Taz is OK,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I know how much it means to him, so I hope and pray he’s OK.”
Huggins was more miffed that no foul was called on the play.
“I’m better off not talking about that, I’ll get in trouble,” Huggins said. “But clearly something happened, he’s laying on the floor. He may have been unconscious at the beginning, I’m not sure, and they continued to play on and we played 5 on 4. Didn’t stop the game to look at it. Didn’t stop the game at all.”
As desperate as the Mountaineers were for a win, it was difficult for WVU to accept moral victories, but there was no doubt West Virginia looked drastically improved, particularly on the offensive end. Improved ball movement, cutting and screening helped lead to 16 team assists, the most WVU has registered in any game this season.
That crispness led to a season-best 54.2% shooting night (26 of 48), including 11 of 27 from 3-point range, also a season high in shots made from behind the arc, topping a 9-for-22 performance against Pitt all the way back on Nov. 12.
But even all of that, plus the fact that Baylor was without two of its most important players due to injury -- sophomore guard and leading scorer LJ Cryer and junior guard and third-leading scorer Adam Flagler -- wasn’t enough to knock off the defending national champions.
Much of the reason was the offensive glass. After Sherman’s exit, the Bears went on an immediate 11-5 run, seizing a 77-71 advantage with just 34 seconds left after a jumper from Matthew Mayer. Six of those 11 points came after Baylor offensive rebounds and it was just a microcosm of the evening as Baylor built up a 24-2 advantage in second-chance points.
All told, the Bears outrebounded West Virginia 36-26 and that came after the Mountaineers were dominated 44-26 on the glass in a 77-68 loss at Arkansas on Saturday. In both games, those boards loomed as a massive stat line in contests WVU was otherwise good enough to win.
But Huggins saw a big difference this time around, one that, once again, he would only allude to.
“I can show you why we didn’t rebound it if you want to come in the office and look at some clips,” Huggins said. “We competed, man. We really competed. I’m proud of them. Obviously, I get to see things you don’t see until way after the fact. I’ll leave it at that so I don’t get in trouble.”
While the Bears had a couple of players out, James Akinjo, who missed Baylor’s 77-68 win in Morgantown on Jan. 18, made up the gap, pouring in a team-best 25 points, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua added 14 points for the Bears with Sochan chipping in 13. Baylor outscored West Virginia 42-20 in the paint.
Sean McNeil came up with his best scoring performance since the last time the teams met, snapping a three-game, single-digit-scoring streak with 16 points for the Mountaineers. Sherman hit 6 of 11 3-pointers before his injury.
WVU will try again to stop its skid as it hosts Texas Tech at noon on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.