West Virginia’s three-game road trip in the state of Texas will be cut a contest short, while next week will be a busy in Morgantown.
The No. 10 Mountaineers’ scheduled game at No. 2 Baylor on Thursday was canceled as announced by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday afternoon. The game was scrubbed by the league in the interest of not having any team play three games in consecutive weeks, with other scheduling changes now giving the Mountaineers three home games next week.
The WVU game at Baylor was postponed twice due to COVID-19 protocols before finally being scrubbed altogether.
Three home games that the Mountaineers (15-6 overall, 8-4 Big 12) were forced to postpone from earlier in the season now have official makeup dates, however. WVU will host Baylor at 5 p.m. on March 2 in the teams’ only meeting of the season. The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.
The Mountaineers will finish the regular next week with home games against TCU on Thursday and Saturday against Oklahoma State. Both of those games do not have official tipoff times as of yet. The TCU matchup will air on Big 12 Now and ESPN+ with the regular-season finale against the Cowboys being televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
The Mountaineers’ rescheduled games came as part of a rash of scheduling adjustments from the league on Tuesday. The week of March 1 was built into the schedule as a week for making up postponed games before the Big 12 tournament, scheduled for March 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Other Big games rescheduled for next week include: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (March 1); TCU at Texas Tech and Texas at Iowa State (March 2); Iowa State at Texas Tech, Oklahoma State at Baylor and Texas at Oklahoma (March 4); Iowa State at Kansas State (March 6); Texas at TCU and Texas Tech at Baylor (March 7).