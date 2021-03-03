MORGANTOWN — All too often games with great hype coming in don’t live up to expectations.
Not West Virginia-Baylor.
This was No. 3 Baylor against No. 6 West Virginia. A Baylor win would bring the Bears their first conference championship since 1950, a span of 71 years. A West Virginia win would have given them a chance at taking that title away before the season played out, to say nothing of bringing the Mountaineers’ coach, Bob Huggins, his 899th career victory.
A lot was at stake, maybe more than was even imagined, considering how long they waited for this game to be played and what these teams had to go through in the midst of a pandemic that turned their seasons into nothing but a hacking cough that would never seem go away.
They played like the world was at stake, leaving sweat and blood and their very souls out on the court in a game that had so many ups and down, so many highlights and lowlights that one minute you thought one team couldn’t lose, then the next you thought the other couldn’t lose.
It was a game neither team should have had to lose, but that’s why they keep score. And when they added up the shots that were made and subtract the mistakes that also were made, they came up with a 94-89 victory for Baylor in overtime.
Baylor had an early 12-point lead. West Virginia had a second-half seven-point lead.
Heroes? There were heroes galore.
WVU’s Sean McNeil went off on one of his patented runs in the second half, hitting four straight shots and finishing with 18 points. Taz Sherman had his own hot runs and led all scorers with 26 points.
But he was a hero and a goat, for in the closing seconds of the first half, WVU was taking the ball out of bounds at its own baseline and Sherman lost sight of the fact that it wasn’t after a made basket and ran the baseline and was called for traveling with 1.8 seconds left.
That gave Baylor the ball back and Jared Butler, who probably clinched Big 12 Player of the Year honors with 25 points and six assists, buried a 3-pointer from the corner to send Baylor into the locker room at halftime with a four-point lead and momentum.
It was mistakes like that all day that killed the Mountaineers, who three times failed to inbound the ball.
“We throw the ball out of bounds for no reason, we can’t inbound the ball, we foul the wrong guy,” Huggins said. “We don’t make free throws down the stretch.”
And then he summed up what really transpired that allowed Baylor to win and kept WVU from the victory.
“They made shots when they had to make shots. We didn’t,” Huggins said. “They made free throws when they had to make free throws. We didn’t.”
It was a simple as that, although the box score told a different story for Baylor was just 9 of 14 from the free-throw line while WVU was 28 of 32, with even Derek Culver hitting 9 of 10 free throws.
But Culver did not make any baskets. In fact, he managed only three official shots in the game, not counting those on which he was fouled. He drew a lot of attention from the Baylor defense, which was effectively physical with him.
“I don’t think there is anyone other than the kid at Illinois who can move Derek,” Huggins said, probably referring to Iowa’s Luka Garza, “but he chased the ball too much. They were pressuring our guards, so they weren’t looking to throw to Derek. That’s human nature. Derek is really hard to stop when he catches the ball with both feet in the paint.”
Instead, he was coming out to receive the ball so he wasn’t in position to go to the basket.
There was high drama over the last 5:38 of the game as the teams were never separated by more than four points and Baylor wound up sending the game to overtime when Butler hit a layup with one second left, setting up a comedy of errors as both teams blew chances to get a last shot.
“When you are playing top teams in the nation, every possession matters both on offense and defense. You make mistakes like we did and it adds up,” WVU’s Deuce McBride said.
As so often happens in big games, the hero wasn’t a star such as Culver, McBride or Butler, but instead an often-overlooked Baylor player, Matthew Mayer, who scored 10 straight points down the stretch in regulation to keep Baylor in it. He finished with 18 points and, after the game, as Huggins was heading out to his press conference, he saw Mayer doing a postgame interview and went over and gave him pat on the back for the way he played.
WVU has two more regular-season games left, against TCU on Thursday and against a streaking Oklahoma State team to close out the season on Saturday.
“We can’t let this game turn into losses in those two games,” Huggins told his team when it was over.