MORGANTOWN — On Tuesday night, Baylor’s rhyming tandem of Matthew Mayer and LJ Cryer left Mountaineer fans high and dry.
With leading scorer and point guard James Akinjo out due to injury, Cryer stepped up with a game-high 25 points, Mayer added 20 and the two combined to hit 10 of 17 3-pointers as Baylor outlasted a spirited effort from host West Virginia in a 77-68 decision at the Coliseum in Morgantown. A crowd of 12,692 attended.
It was every bit a game of runs and the No. 5 Bears punched last, using a late 17-6 spurt to finally pull away down the stretch, and a final 3-pointer from the Mountaineers’ Taz Sherman was much too little too late.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for last Baylor — which was ranked No. 1 prior to those two defeats — and handed the Mountaineers (13-4 overall, 2-3 Big 12 Conference) their second consecutive defeat in Big 12 play.
“The last couple of games we’ve kind of realized that basketball is a game of runs, it is what it is,” WVU senior guard Sean McNeil said. “Unfortunately, they made a run we couldn’t overcome tonight.”
Nearly from the outset, WVU had to pull itself off the deck as Baylor used an early 24-5 run to seize a 30-14 advantage with 8:48 left in the first half. The Mountaineers immediately answered with a 14-0 flurry to pull themselves back within two at 30-28, and those ebbs and flows, though not as drastic, would continue throughout the second half.
West Virginia grabbed the lead on three occasions in the second half, the last of which came with 8:37 remaining on a fast-break layup for McNeil to make the score 54-53 in favor of the Mountaineers. Mayer came up with the answer, hitting a trio of free throws with 7:35 left and was followed by a layup from Flo Thamba to give the Bears a four-point advantage again.
A three-point play by WVU’s Gabe Osabuohien with 6:05 left brought the Mountaineers to within one for the final time, but Mayer responded with a 3-pointer and Adam Flagler added another to push the lead to seven at 66-59. From there West Virginia, which mustered just three field goals after Osabuohien’s three-point play, couldn’t put together another run.
In the final handful of minutes, West Virginia had several clean looks at point-blank range but far too many went begging, continuing a worrisome theme of not finishing around the rim. Again, WVU coach Bob Huggins bemoaned his team’s poor inside scoring.
“We hurt ourselves. We continually stub our toe when you miss an enormous amount of 1-footers, 2-footers around the rim, and it’s not like they had a great shot blocker,” Huggins said. “It’s been a habitual problem.
“What sticks out to me is all the times we had shots from a foot away and didn’t make them. It’s crazy. They’re like, ‘It rolled off the front of the rim.’ Yeah, because you didn’t get it over the rim.”
In rallying from the early hole, WVU was able to turn around a few key statistical areas. Despite falling in an early 14-8 rebounding deficit, the Mountaineers evened up the tally on the boards at 36 by game’s end. Also, while early WVU turnovers fueled the Bears’ big spurt, Baylor ended up with one more miscue (13-12) than the Mountaineers.
A large reason for the turnaround inside, where Baylor big men Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua feasted early, was backup WVU center Dimon Carrigan. He finished with just three rebounds and a blocked shot, but his plus/minus was plus-15 on a night in which every other Mountaineer was at zero or below.
Still, the Bears were just a little bit better in several areas. Despite committing one more turnover, Baylor scored six more points off of turnovers (20-14) than WVU did. The Bears also enjoyed a 28-18 scoring edge in the paint, with that category being 14-0 in the early going.
And Baylor shot it a bit better, hitting 28 of 60 field goals (46.7%) and 12 of 27 3-pointers (44.4%) compared to 24 of 61 (41.7%) and 7 of 21 (33.3%) for the Mountaineers. That offensive effort was fueled by Cryer and Mayer, and they were supported by Flagler (14 points, seven assists) and Tchatchoua (10 points, seven rebounds).
For the second consecutive game, Malik Curry led the Mountaineers in scoring off the bench as he poured in 19 points and grabbed six rebounds. Taz Sherman, the team’s leading scorer this season, rebounded nicely from a five-point performance at Kansas with 18 points and McNeil chipped in 17.