MORGANTOWN - Jimmy Bell Jr. had some added fuel before West Virginia took on No. 14 TCU on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers’ 6-foot-10, 285-pound forward used it to record a double-double and help WVU beat the Horned Frogs 74-65 for their first win in Big 12 play this season.
“I had people texting me telling me [TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. is] the best big in the Big 12 and I just took it personal,” Bell said. “He’s a big guy, he’s a good player. I had played him AAU season, so we kind of already knew each other and knew each other’s game. He’s a good player, but I definitely felt like I had the advantage and I just used it and had a good night.”
Bell finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the victory for WVU (11-7 overall, 1-5 Big 12). By halftime, the big man had eight points and eight rebounds as the Mountaineers built a 39-24 lead, and he came up big again late to help stave off a TCU (14-4, 3-3) rally.
The Horned Frogs cut the deficit to two with just over five minutes to play, and Bell had five points and two rebounds from there as the Mountaineers pulled out the win.
“I thought Jimmy was terrific,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “But Jimmy’s a guy who really cares. He’s a guy who works really hard and when you think about a guy who came in here and lost the weight that he lost in order to be able to play, and his skill level’s gotten so much better - his junior college coach told Ronnie [Everhart], he said, ‘Tell Huggs I was wrong. I told him there was no way he would be able to score for you, and look at what he’s doing.’
“It’s because he works. He’s a guy who he puts time in and he really competes. He wants to be good.”
Bell’s highlight of the night came with just under 12 minutes to go, when he slammed home a dunk off a missed layup from Joe Toussaint to give WVU a 17-point lead.
But perhaps more importantly was his work at the free throw line, where WVU had struggled through the first five games of Big 12 play.
Bell went 5-of-6 from the charity stripe, including 3-of-4 in the final five minutes after TCU had cut the deficit to two.
“I’ve been working on my free throws,” he said. “I’ve been shooting almost 200 every day, making sure I get that down pat because we lost a few games because of free throws. I’ve just been staying in the gym and working on my free throws a lot, working on my touch and it’s been looking pretty good.”
The Saginaw, Michigan, native who transferred to WVU from Moberly Area Community College is now averaging 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in 18 games, with starts in all of them. The 15 points were three shy of his season-high 18 against Buffalo, when he also grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double with the Mountaineers.
With Bell’s help, WVU outrebounded TCU 31-18, grabbed 14 offensive rebounds - six from Bell - and outscored the Horned Frogs 14-3 on second-chance points. Lampkin - TCU’s 6-foot-11, 263-pound center - finished with five points and three rebounds before fouling out with 6:11 to play.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon said Wednesday’s contest was “certainly the most physical, aggressive team we’ve played this year and they won that battle,” and that “this wasn’t a basketball game - this was a different game - but it was what we expected.”
“The same things that happened early are the same things that happened late, as far as the rebounds, second shots - they buried us in the post and did a good job of that and came up with second shot opportunities, which we didn’t get,” Dixon said. “The rebounding number is just hard to fathom - 31-18 - so I just think that got to us. Their 14 offensive rebounds to our four were hard to handle.”
The Mountaineers remain home for their next game. WVU is scheduled to face No. 7 Texas on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.