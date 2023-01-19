Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN - Jimmy Bell Jr. had some added fuel before West Virginia took on No. 14 TCU on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers’ 6-foot-10, 285-pound forward used it to record a double-double and help WVU beat the Horned Frogs 74-65 for their first win in Big 12 play this season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags