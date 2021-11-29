With a program just in its second year of Division I basketball, Bellarmine’s 2-5 record would seem to be a fairly good indication of where the Knights are as a team.
But records aren't always entirely representative, and that’s certainly the case with Bellarmine.
Three of the Knights’ five losses have come to teams currently ranked in the top five of the latest AP Poll (No. 2 Purdue, No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 5 UCLA). So, when Bellarmine invades Morgantown on Tuesday for a game at West Virginia, it’s unlikely intimidation will be any factor. The game is set for a 7 p.m. tip and will air on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.
Over its last three games, Bellarmine has seemed to improve, having played UCLA to a competitive 75-62 loss before ripping off wins over Central Michigan (76-69) and Franklin College (75-37). Utilizing a motion-oriented offense and a pack-line-style defense designed to prevent penetration and post offense, the Knights certainly seem to have the attention of the Mountaineers heading into Tuesday.
“They’ve got some older guys, so you know they’re going to know how to play,” WVU senior guard Taz Sherman said. “They move well without the ball. They have a pass-first offense, they get into their little motion sets and they really get to moving and cutting and that can wear a lot of teams down. So we can’t take anyone lightly, we’re not good enough to take anyone lightly.”
If WVU (5-1) needed any reminding of that, it got it in a narrow 80-77 win over Eastern Kentucky on Friday, a game in which the Mountaineers trailed for over 33 minutes.
In that game, the Colonels buried 14 3-pointers, and though Bellarmine’s shooting numbers from deep aren’t quite up to par with Eastern Kentucky’s, WVU coach Bob Huggins pointed out that most teams haven’t played the type of schedule that the Knights have played. Whatever the numbers may say, Huggins expects an offense that will again test his defense.
“It’s a lot like what we used to run a while ago with all the back cuts and back screens,” Huggins said. “It requires having people who can pass the ball, which they do -- their guys are very skilled. It has to do with having patience and not getting ahead of yourself, which they do a terrific job of, and they’ve got a couple of guys that are really good in isolation situations that can score it over either shoulder. I think [Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport] has done a terrific job of bringing personnel to that or bringing that to his personnel.
“They’re good. They’re down 20 or 22 to UCLA and the next thing you know they’re down 10. If you go on a 10- or 12-point run against the No. 2 team in the country, you’re doing some things right.”
Huggins also expects a stiff test from the Bellarmine defense. Schematically, the Knights will look to force outside shots from the Mountaineers, and though WVU is equipped with capable shooters, 3-point shooting has been a struggle for the most part as West Virginia enters Tuesday shooting 30% beyond the arc. That includes a 5-for-23 performance against the Colonels.
“It’s pack line, which for his personnel, I think it serves them really well,” Huggins said. “Take away all the easy shots you can take away and make people try to score the ball over top of you and they do a great job of it.
“The drives to the basket and things you get are primarily out of fast-break situations and in transition. They do a great job of helping. You’ve got to be pretty good at penetrate and pitch. You can’t just bully your way in there, you’re going to find a lot of resistance.”
It would seem to be the most opportune time for a couple of Mountaineers to bust out of some shooting slumps. Senior guard Sean McNeil was 2 for 11 from the field against Eastern Kentucky and sophomore forward Jalen Bridges was just 1 for 7. The two combined to go 1 for 12 from 3-point range.
The team was saved largely by 28 points from senior guard Taz Sherman, who was 8 for 15 from the floor, but he too has largely struggled and is hitting just 27.8% of his 3-point attempts.
Though it is paramount for all of them to shoot better, Huggins said it’s a slippery slope to put extra pressure on any of them.
“It’s a fine line,” Huggins said. “You don’t want them thinking about it. You catch and shoot it, you’ve got guys running at you. You can’t sit there and think about it, that’s the worst thing that could ever happen.”
Senior guard Dylan Penn leads the Knights, averaging 16.1 points, with fellow senior guard CJ Fleming adding 10.4 points per contest.