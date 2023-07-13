West Virginia has brought in one new men's basketball player since the departure of a handful of expected returners this summer, and he’ll bring size and versatility to the point guard position, according to interim coach Josh Eilert.
The Mountaineers announced the signing of 6-foot-5, 185-pound Florida State transfer Jeremiah Bembry on Wednesday.
“I love the versatility and the size that Jeremiah will bring to the point guard position,” Eilert said in the news release announcing his signing. “He’s an outstanding ballhandler who can lead the break, penetrate and shoot. He’s a very athletic, left-handed guard who will fit in well into our defensive schemes with his tremendous length.”
Bembry didn’t play last year as a freshman at Florida State due to an injury and redshirted before transferring during the offseason.
He announced his commitment to the Mountaineers in a social media post on Sunday.
“Let’s work !!” Bembry wrote in the post on Twitter. “[WVU basketball] 100% committed.”
He arrived at Florida State as a three-star prospect out of Executive Education Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he averaged 13.9 points in 32 games over two seasons there, including 14.1 points in 15 games as a senior.
The versatility Eilert mentioned showed especially during Bembry's junior year, where he scored 13.7 points a night and added seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks per game.
He was at Marist High in Bayonne, New Jersey, for two seasons prior to his arrival in Allentown. He scored 16.3 points his first high school season and averaged 15 points, six rebounds and three assists during his sophomore season.
“Jeremiah is a high character student-athlete who comes from a great family,” Eilert said in the news release. “We are excited to have him join our Mountaineer basketball program.”
Bembry is expected to add depth at point guard behind Arizona transfer Kerr Kriisa, who was largely considered the top point guard in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment.
Kriisa, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound Tartu, Estonia, native, was at Arizona the last three seasons, and he led the Pac-12 in assists per game the last two years. He averaged 5.1 last season. He was the first to accomplish that feat since USC’s Brandon Granville in 2000 and 2001.
Kriisa added 9.9 points per game and tied for the lead on the team with his 83 3-pointers made. His 180 total assists ranked 20th nationally. He averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 assets the season prior.
Kriisa was one of six Mountaineers who entered the transfer portal following former coach Bob Huggins’ arrest and resignation -- which the school announced June 17 but Huggins began disputing last weekend. Kriisa elected to return after WVU announced Eilert would serve as interim coach for the 2023-24 season.
Guard Joe Toussaint is heading to Texas Tech, while forwards Tre Mitchell, James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague announced they would transfer to Kentucky, North Carolina and Alabama, respectively.
Guard Jose Perez, who was with the Mountaineers last season but was deemed ineligible by the NCAA for the 2022-23 season after transferring from Manhattan shortly before the season began, entered the transfer portal last week but has not announced where he would play next season.
The Mountaineers also brought in guards RaeQuan Battle from Montana State and Omar Silverio from Manhattan, as well as Syracuse center transfer Jesse Edwards. WVU still has sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward Patrick Suemnick and junior guard Seth Wilson returning from last year’s roster.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season with a Nov. 6 game against Missouri State in Morgantown.