West Virginia has brought in one new men's basketball player since the departure of a handful of expected returners this summer, and he’ll bring size and versatility to the point guard position, according to interim coach Josh Eilert.

The Mountaineers announced the signing of 6-foot-5, 185-pound Florida State transfer Jeremiah Bembry on Wednesday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

