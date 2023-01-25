Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A big game from the bench helped West Virginia to a 76-61 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

After a slow start, the Mountaineers outscored the Red Raiders 50-15 in bench points to pick up their first Big 12 Conference road victory since beating TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2021.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags