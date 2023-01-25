A big game from the bench helped West Virginia to a 76-61 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.
After a slow start, the Mountaineers outscored the Red Raiders 50-15 in bench points to pick up their first Big 12 Conference road victory since beating TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2021.
“Our starters just didn’t have any pop to them,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said on the Mountaineer Sports Network postgame radio show. “They’re the guys that have played the majority of minutes up until now, and they were dragging a little bit. I thought we’d go with some young guys and some guys that have a little bit more pop to them. Really, it’s our younger guys -- I thought they responded well.”
Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson did a big chunk of the damage off the bench for WVU (12-8 overall, 2-6 Big 12). The guards combined for 37 points in the victory. Toussaint had a game-high 22 points, as well as six rebounds, and Wilson posted a career-high 15 points with five 3-pointers. Forward James Okonkwo had five points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
Erik Stevenson added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the win for the Mountaineers. WVU scored 58 of its 76 points from the arc and free throw line. The Mountaineers were 10 of 35 from 3-point range and went 28 of 35 at the charity stripe. WVU outrebounded Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8) 44-27.
“They were playing really physical and we couldn’t get it close, and when we did they were double-teaming us, at times triple-teaming us, so we wanted to spread them out, spread them out and make cuts,” Huggins said. “If they were going to try to cover the rim that way, hopefully we were going to make some jump shots, and fortunately, we did.”
Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders with 20 points and eight rebounds and De’Vion Harmon had 14 points. Texas Tech is next scheduled to play at LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
WVU turned the ball over 19 times, with five of those coming before the first media timeout -- in which Huggins pulled all five starters -- as the Mountaineers got off to a slow start. Texas Tech scored the first eight points and held a double-digit lead by the 13:10 mark of the first half.
The Mountaineers chipped away and took the lead with a 7-0 run between the 5:18 and 4:26 marks of the half -- a stretch that included a pair of technical free throws by Stevenson. WVU eventually took a 33-28 lead into halftime after scoring the final six points of the period and didn’t trail at all in the second half.
WVU led by 16 points before eventually closing out the 76-61 victory.
The Mountaineers will now step away from Big 12 play for a game. WVU will host No. 15 Auburn at noon Saturday at the WVU Coliseum as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.