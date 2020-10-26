The Big 12 announced the league’s 2020-21 conference men’s basketball schedule Monday, including West Virginia’s date with Big 12 powerhouse Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 6 in Morgantown.
West Virginia will open Big 12 play in December with two league games, starting with a home contest against Iowa State on Friday, Dec. 18 and a game at Kansas on Tuesday, Dec. 22. To start the 2021 calendar year, the Mountaineers will have a two-game trip to Oklahoma (Jan. 2) and to Oklahoma State (Jan. 4).
WVU will face Texas on Saturday, Jan. 9 in its first January home contest. The Mountaineers will close out the league schedule at home on Saturday, Feb. 27 against Kansas State.
The double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 27 with the following week left open for possible makeup games. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is scheduled for March 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.
It was announced last week that WVU will host Florida on Saturday, Jan. 30 in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The rest of the nonconference schedule, game times and television schedule will be announced when available.
Here is WVU’s 2020-21 men’s basketball Big 12 schedule:
Fri., Dec. 18, vs. Iowa State
Tues., Dec. 22, at Kansas
Sat., Jan. 2, at Oklahoma
Mon., Jan. 4, at
Oklahoma State
Sat., Jan. 9, vs. Texas
Tues., Jan. 12, at Baylor
Sat., Jan. 16, vs. TCU
Tues., Jan. 19, vs. Oklahoma State
Saturday, Jan. 23, at Kansas State
Mon., Jan. 25, vs. Texas Tech
Tues., Feb. 2, at Iowa State
Sat., Feb. 6, vs. Kansas
Tues., Feb. 9, at Texas Tech
Sat., Feb. 13, vs. Oklahoma
Mon, Feb. 15, vs. Baylor
Sat., Feb. 20, at Texas
Mon., Feb. 22, at TCU
Sat., Feb. 27, vs. Kansas State
Mar. 10-13, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at Kansas City, Missouri.