Veteran West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was not happy with the officiating in a loss last week at No. 3 Kansas, and following the game he made his displeasure known during his usual postgame interview with the Mountaineer radio broadcast crew.
“I can’t control what those three blind mice running around out there do,” Huggins said. “What we would all love to see is consistency. Foul there, foul here — I understand it’s a hard job but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent.”
On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference came down on Huggins for the comments as the league fined West Virginia’s coach $10,000.
“In accordance with Big 12 Conference sportsmanship policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $10,000 fine of West Virginia head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins,” the league announced in a Tuesday evening new release.
“Coach Huggins’ comments following the West Virginia vs. Kansas basketball game violate the Big 12 Conference’s sportsmanship policy,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in the release. “Because this is Coach Huggins’ third such incident, a public reprimand and a fine of $10,000 is appropriate.”