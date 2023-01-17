Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Baylor at WVU WBB 011523

West Virginia’s Madisen Smith puts up a shot Sunday against No. 18 Baylor at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 Photo by DAVID PENNOCK

MORGANTOWN -- A big week continues for the West Virginia women’s basketball team on Wednesday.

After taking down then-No. 18 Baylor on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum -- the program’s first win over the Bears in Morgantown -- the Mountaineers will now hit the road to face Kansas at 8 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse before returning home to face Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

