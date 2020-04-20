West Virginia’s men’s basketball team is in a recruiting position that so many other programs around the country would covet. Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins and his staff are enjoying the luxury of being selective.
Until right after the Big 12 tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Huggins knew exactly what was happening with his scholarship openings. He had three seniors — Chase Harler, Jermaine Haley and Logan Routt — and he signed three prospects in the early period – Isaiah Cottrell, Taj Thweatt and Kedrian Johnson.
Then guard Brandon Knapper decided to leave WVU and reunite with his former Hargrave Military Academy coach A.W. Hamilton at Eastern Kentucky, and the Mountaineers picked up another scholarship opening for the 2020-21 season.
Yet just because Huggins has that opening doesn’t mean he’s rushing to fill it.
“It’s kind of like fishing,” Huggins said recently. “You go out there fishing and if you catch a really good crappie, you keep him. If you catch a really good largemouth or smallmouth or walleye … but if the ones you catch aren’t that good, you throw them back and tell them to grow up. It’s kind of that way.
“We have the opportunity to select for the first time in a long, long time,” Huggins added. “We can sit here and look at who’s available and see if they fit.”
Fit is a very important factor for anyone who would slide into that open scholarship spot. Huggins is very happy with the roster he built last offseason, and he was rewarded for the work. After a 2018-19 campaign that ended in a 21-loss season, the 2019-20 roster finished 21-10 and ranked No. 24 in the country.
Notable additions were freshmen Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles McBride, junior college transfers Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil and Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien. Now Cottrell, Thweat and Johnson will arrive and if Huggins adds a fourth newcomer, that player isn’t going to be a fly in the ointment.
“I think with us, it’s important that, if we take another guy, that he fits,” Huggins said. “And we take another guy that can come in and help these guys achieve their goals. They’ve been a great group. They’ve been terrific on and off the floor. They’re really excited about being able to get back. They enjoy being at West Virginia.”
The Mountaineers were in the mix for Ohio State transfer Luther Muhammad. The former four-star prospect had WVU in his final five prospective destinations along with Seton Hall, New Mexico, Arizona State and UCLA, ultimately choosing the Sun Devils.
Missing out on Muhammad doesn’t have Huggins antsy to hand out that final scholarship. In fact, he said, he might not hand it out at all if he doesn’t find a player that enhances the roster. There’s no sense in his mind of messing with a good thing.
“I’m not concerned about it, because if we don’t, we don’t,” Huggins said. “We’re not going to be able to play 13 guys anyway, let’s be honest. So in a lot of ways, it makes our decisions a little easier. Obviously if something falls in our laps … I just want to make 100-percent sure that they fit in. We’ve got a great chemistry right now. I don’t know how you get a better situation than what we’ve got right now.”