Like everyone else, West Virginia University basketball coach Bob Huggins can’t wait until he’s free to move about and work like he did before the coronavirus pandemic left the country mostly sequestered at home. Sunday night, he and his family caught seven straight episodes of “Naked and Afraid.” He’s conducted a couple of Zoom meetings with the whole team and the Mountaineer staff so the players could get some questions answered.
Huggins would really like to see those players face to face sooner than later. He feels the team he has coming back – most of which played a big part in a 21-10 record and a No. 24 finish in the Associated Press poll – is primed for another strong run.
One spot of uncertainty with the roster is with Oscar Tshiebwe, who emerged as one of the nation’s top freshmen and announced last week he would seek an NBA draft evaluation. Huggins said Monday he “fully expects” not to have to worry about roster upheaval, but added that Tshiebwe is heading into uncharted waters with how his draft evaluation process is going to play out.
“I’ve never really had anybody go through what Oscar’s going to go through, because there’s really nothing to go through,” Huggins said during a Monday video conference.
The NBA will not hold a draft combine, nor will teams invite prospects in for workouts. There also have been reports that the draft could be pushed to at least August. Without a combine or workouts, NBA teams are robbed of face-to-face interaction and evaluation.
Huggins said that face time is as important with NBA draft research as it is with college recruiting. A coach or scout can see exactly how tall they are and exactly how quick they are around the court rather than trying to figure it out from a highlight reel.
“I think the biggest thing is being able to watch them in real time rather than just watch them on screen,” Huggins said.
What the pandemic will do to NBA teams and their draft strategies is something Huggins doesn’t know. It’s also something he doesn’t think a lot of NBA teams know, either. All these hurdles are unknowns for these teams and just how difficult it will make the process isn’t yet clear.
“I don’t think there’s very many of them – and I know most of those guys – I don’t think there’s very many of them that want to make a multi-million dollar, multi-year deal from watching film,” Huggins said.
Regardless, Huggins said he and the WVU staff will counsel Tshiebwe to make the right decision for him. He said Tshiebwe trusts and will listen to the coaches, as they won’t steer him down a wrong path.
“My focus is to make sure our guy makes the right decision,” he said. “Quite frankly, we’ve had guys who got the wrong people in their ears and they’ve made terrible decisions that have cost them very lucrative careers because they cared more about what they were going to get out of it rather than what the player was going to get out of it.”
•••
Huggins said he doesn’t expect sophomore Derek Culver to join Tshiebwe in seeking a draft evaluation.
“I haven’t heard anything that would indicate Derek has any interest whatsoever in putting his name in the draft,” Huggins said.
•••
Huggins recently posed the idea on a Pittsburgh sports talk show of starting the 2020-21 season with the NCAA tournament, saying the NCAA would be able to recoup some of the money lost by not holding it this spring and distributing it to the member schools.
“I’m getting a lot of feedback on it, but none of it makes any difference,” he said. “A lot of coaches are calling, saying it’s a great idea. A lot of media people are saying it’s a great idea. But I haven’t heard from the NCAA yet.”
•••
Members of Best Virginia, the team of WVU basketball alumni in The Basketball Tournament, have campaigned to have Huggins coach the team when it plays starting July 24-26 at the Charleston Coliseum. Huggins hasn’t officially committed to that, and didn’t offer any concrete decisions Monday, in light of the pandemic.
“Why don’t we deal with that when we find out if there’s a possibility?” he said. “Right now, I don’t think there’s any possibility. We need to do everything humanly possible to rid this country of this pandemic. I think putting whatever they put in an arena is probably not the ideal way to do it.”